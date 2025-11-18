Tracy Cortez Gets MMA Centel’d After Erin Blanchfield Loss at UFC 322

Tracy Cortez entered UFC 322 hoping to put an end to her rivalry with Erin Blanchfield, but she left with a submission loss and an unexpected online mess. While fans talked about the finish inside Madison Square Garden, MMA Centel’s post sparked a separate storm entirely—one that questioned Cortez’s professionalism and preparation.

Within hours, the narrative had shifted from the fight to the propagation of disinformation. The claim was simple but damaging: The 31-year-old found out her opponent was Blanchfield at weigh-ins. And because it came from a page known for viral “reports,” people believed it. That is, until Tracy Cortez stepped in to shut it down.

Tracy Cortez shuts down false claim after UFC 322 loss

MMA Centel reported, “Report: Tracy Cortez reveals she was completely unprepared for her fight.” Cortez responded immediately: “FAKE NEWS! I never said this. I give no excuses. My respects to Blanchfield; she was the better fighter that night.” No frustration, no hedging, simply a firm refusal to allow a parody account to exploit her loss as an excuse.

It was a rare moment of clarity in an online space that often feeds on chaos. The irony is not lost on anyone. MMA Centel has created a weird identity based on eliciting strong reactions, with even Dana White caught in the crossfire. Earlier this year, when they tweeted a bogus “reaction” from him to Merab Dvalishvili‘s training footage, the UFC CEO blasted them with a simple, now-iconic response: “Total BULLS—.”

The page instantly embraced it, slapping the quote onto their header like a badge of honor and branding themselves as a “Satire/Parody of Parody Account.” Tracy Cortez, knowingly or unknowingly, became their next headline. But the real story of UFC 322 for Cortez happened inside the cage.

She started well, managing her distance and picking her shots, but Blanchfield found her groove in Round 2. The takedown, scramble, and then rear-naked choke, even without the hooks, caused a tap with seconds remaining in the round. ‘Cold Blooded’ got her revenge, as Cortez suffered her first UFC stoppage loss.

Cortez’s frustration with the defeat was already heavy enough. Having to correct a viral post only added to a weekend she’d rather move past. And yet, she handled the entire situation in the same way she did her fights: direct, cool, and without drama. As for her real reaction to the fight, the 31-year-old did break her silence not too long ago.

Tracy Cortez shares her official statement on UFC 322 loss

Tracy Cortez did not hide from the result, and her first actual message following the fight reflected the tone she used to dismiss the phony report: honest, calm, and grounded. A day after the loss, she finally dealt with things on her own terms, focusing on perspective rather than excuses. For someone who’s dealt with far more serious battles outside the cage, such as the loss of her brother Jose Cortez in 2011 and her mother in 2016, this defeat was not something she intended to dwell on for long.

“I’ve gone through so much worse things in my life. I’m still here & I’m not going anywhere… respect to Blanchfield,” she wrote on Instagram. And that statement appeared to mirror the broader sentiment about Cortez’s career.

A loss at Madison Square Garden does not diminish her accomplishments, resilience, or position in the division. If anything, her response strengthened it. She’s dealt with more difficult things than a submission loss, and as she reminded everyone, this is only another obstacle, not the end of the journey.