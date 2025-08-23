brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/UFC

Tracy Cortez Goes on Unapologetic Rant as Brian Ortega’s Health Concerns Looms UFC Shanghai

BySauramita Debbarma

Aug 23, 2025 | 7:33 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image
feature-image

“I got my family back!” is a quote closely tied to Brian Ortega as he fought his way back from the lowest points of his life. The featherweight contender was previously in a public relationship with UFC women’s flyweight Tracy Cortez, but the two eventually split. The breakup hit Ortega hard, and he admitted to stumbling into one of the darkest chapters of his career.

Now, as Ortega prepares to face Aljamain Sterling at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai today, the circumstances around the fight have already shifted. Ortega failed to make the 145 lbs weight limit for the co-main event bout, with reports even suggesting he collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital. This forced the UFC to move the matchup to a 153-lb catchweight instead of the scheduled featherweight clash.

Amid this, Cortez shared a message of her own. A few hours ago, MMA content creator Kevin reshared her post on Instagram with the caption, Tracy Cortez Alludes That Brian Ortega is stuck in his own way and wont make necessary changes to be better after his #UFCShanghai Weight Cut. Cortez also mentions she feels sorry for nobody grown and capable 😬.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

In her original post, the 12-2 fighter wrote, “I don’t feel sorry for nobody grown & capable. Y’all swear things be holding u back, but it really be u stuck in ur ways & won’t make the necessary changes to be better… It ain’t the devil, it ain’t the city u in, it’s not the ppl u around. It’s YOU! Srry not srry 🫢”

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Brian Ortega his own worst enemy, or is he just facing a rough patch?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved