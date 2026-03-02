Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC Mexico was meant to be about momentum. Ailin Perez extending her winning run, Macy Chiasson getting tested, and another loud night at the Arena CDMX. Instead, the real fireworks came after the final bell, and they weren’t inside the cage.

Because the moment Perez took the microphone and reignited her feud with Tracy Cortez, everyone knew it wasn’t done yet. Different weight classes? Sure. Rankings separated by division? Doesn’t matter. This one has been personal for a while. And this time, Cortez didn’t stay quiet.

Tracy Cortez fires back as rivalry heats up again

Ailin Perez, fresh off her sixth consecutive victory, did not hold back. ‘Fiona’ claimed she had already conquered bantamweight and that now was the moment for Tracy Cortez to fight her—because if she becomes champion, that door closes.

“So the fight is now,” she said. “Tracy Cortez is always trying to fight me outside the cage; she’s always trying to look for me.

And when I’m trying to look for her, where is she? Nowhere; she’s a coward.”

Tracy Cortez’s response? It was short, equally sharp, and definitely not PG. The flyweight commented on Ailin Perez’s Instagram video of the same callout that divided fans, as Cortez decided to reply to the Argentinian fighter in Spanish.

“Obsessed with me,” she wrote. “I see #7 Bantamweight vs. #8 Flyweight.

Bring it on, B—-. Because no one here is afraid of you!!”

No explanation or breakdown needed. Just pure smoke. After all, this rivalry isn’t exactly built on respectful callouts. There were several backstage interactions. Instagram Live clapbacks. Ailin Perez earlier called Cortez “trash,” while Cortez claimed ‘Fiona’ talked big but acted differently in person.

Now that Perez is on a roll and the flyweight is trying to recover from a difficult patch, the timing feels interesting. It’s messy. It’s loud. And even if the divisions don’t line up perfectly, the tension absolutely does. But what matchmakers will have to see is who moves the division to help this fight materialize. After all, Ailin Perez is known for being picky when it comes to making weight.

Perez’s ultimatum ahead of UFC Mexico made headlines

The tension around Ailin Perez does not simply exist on Instagram. It showed up before she even entered the cage in Mexico City. Ahead of her fight with Macy Chiasson, ‘Fiona’ made it very clear she wasn’t playing games with the scale.

“I saw her, and she looks like she might not make weight,” Ailin Perez told MMA Junkie. “If she doesn’t make weight, I won’t fight, so she’s going to have to put in the effort.”

‘Fiona’ doubled down on why it mattered. For her, this was more than just trash talk; it was about principles. She was not going to bend because someone else was unable to manage their cut.

“With me, that’s not going to fly,” Ailin Perez continued. “I’ve been preparing for the last three months to first make the weight and also to fight.

So I’m not taking any excuses. She had a lot of time. I see her every day at the UFC PI, and I see she’s very big.”

Fortunately, Macy Chiasson eventually made weight, and the fight went ahead. Ailin Perez won a hard-fought unanimous decision, bringing her win streak to six. But the pre-fight ultimatum stuck. It reinforced the notion that Perez isn’t simply confident; she wants things on her terms. And if a potential clash with Tracy Cortez gets real, don’t expect her to compromise on the details.