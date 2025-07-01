Tracy Cortez Makes UFC Noche Plea to Alexa Grasso After Near-Death Confession

Tracy Cortez did more than just win at UFC 317; she made a statement. After a year away due to a health scare, the flyweight contender had her second fight post her return to the Octagon, and defeated Viviane Araújo. But it wasn’t all about victory. It was about proving she was after something bigger. So, when Cortez proposed a fight with Alexa Grasso for Noche UFC, it didn’t seem like just another callout—it felt personal.

Cortez has spent little time laying the groundwork for what she wants next. Grasso, the former flyweight champion, may be coming off back-to-back losses, but her name still carries weight in the division. The 31-year-old, seeing the chance and the spotlight, proposed a bout between two proud Mexican warriors.

Noche UFC, the UFC’s annual celebration of Mexican Independence Day, would be an ideal setting for it—history, culture, and comeback energy all in one fight. But why Alexa Grasso? The Mexican told Ariel Helwani, “I mean, there are some names where it would be an honor to fight, you know. I mean, I’ve said it time and time, like, I have nothing against Alexa. I just think it would be an incredible fight.”

She further added, “You know, two Mexicanas on a Mexican card. I think it would be a great fight. I would just love to see where me and her would stand as two competitors.” That pitch is even more powerful given Cortez’s journey back. In the same interview, she revealed that doctors discovered three huge tumors in her abdomen during a trip to Brazil.

She said, “They found tumors in my abdominal area, 3 huge ones. It was really scary. It was really scary to that point. I was like, f— fighting, f— everything else. I don’t wanna die.” The tumors led to surgeries and months of rehabilitation. A comeback seemed unachievable at one point. Cortez, however, fought her way back.

Powered by the memory of her brother, Jose, who lost his battle with cancer in 2011, Cortez found the strength to make a stunning comeback. So, we won’t be wrong in saying her homecoming was more than simply physical; it was spiritual.

However, it wasn’t just her brother who gave her strength; it was also her Mexican roots that helped her stay motivated. As a result, when reports of the ICE raids and protests kept making news, Tracy Cortez took the opportunity to show some support.

Tracy Cortez shares a post-fight message of support at UFC 317

As the cameras shifted from Tracy Cortez’s hand being raised to the media room backdrop, it became clear she wasn’t just fighting for rankings. In an emotional moment, the 31-year-old shifted the focus away from Octagon rivalries and toward something far bigger.

The proud Mexicana expressed her support for the Hispanic community following UFC 317, citing continuing ICE raids as a subject that has personally affected many of the fans she proudly represents. Cortez did not pretend to be an expert, nor did she need to. What was important was heart, and she had plenty of it.

“It would be almost coward-like if I didn’t speak on something,” she stated, referring to the raids. “I represent the Mexican flag as well as the U.S. flag, and I think it’s only right for me to speak on it.” She acknowledged her own uncertainty in dealing with such a sensitive matter but emphasized her readiness to be a voice for those who don’t always have one.

This was not a side note to her comeback; it was a part of it. Cortez has already transformed personal suffering into professional success. Now she is utilizing her platform to attempt to help others. A proud immigrant daughter, a fighter in and out of the cage, and, perhaps most importantly, a representative of “La Raza” she calls her own.