Tracy Cortez’s New Mystery Man Sparks Dating Rumors Months After Alex Pereira Breakup

Tracy Cortez has sparked fresh dating rumors after appearing alongside a mystery man during a recent livestream. Just months after her bizarrely short-lived romance with Alex Pereira made headlines, the UFC fighter was spotted sitting next to another man and even sharing a kiss with him while hanging out with friends and watching TV.

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In a clip shared online from the livestream, the 32-year-old can be seen sitting on a couch with a few other people. A second later, the clip shows a man seated next to her, pulling Tracy Cortez into a kiss. After the kiss, Cortez says something to her chat and walks out of the frame.

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Cortez’s interaction with the unidentified man quickly caught fans’ attention. And considering how quickly things unfolded with ‘Poatan’ earlier this year, fans were quick to speculate about whether the 32-year-old had already moved on.

Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira caught the MMA world off guard at the start of the year when the pair revealed they were dating. However, their relationship barely had time to get going before it came to an end just nine days later.

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Pereira eventually confirmed that the two had mutually decided to go their separate ways.

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“We mutually agreed to go our separate ways,” he told ALF Global in an interview. “I didn’t agree with some things. Either maybe she’s not ready for a serious relationship or 100% serious one, so that’s what happened. So I decided to leave, and that’s alright; I wish her all the best.”

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Pereira also made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two after the split. Instead, the former UFC champion said he hoped Cortez would continue pursuing her goals.

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“I hope she achieves everything that she’s been working so hard for and fulfills her dreams,” he continued. “I have nothing against her… Each of us went our own way, and that is it; I don’t even want to say anything else.”

Cortez also has a history of high-profile UFC relationships. Before ‘Poatan,’ she was with former UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega.

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The two were together for more than two years and even got engaged before eventually calling it quits around late 2022 or early 2023. ‘T-City’ later opened up about the relationship on the Love & War podcast, where he described some of the problems they experienced.

Ortega claimed the relationship became “toxic” just four months in, with late-night arguments eventually affecting his fight preparation. According to the former title challenger, the issues even disrupted his training camps ahead of his bout with Alexander Volkanovski.

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Now, months after her brief relationship with Alex Pereira, Tracy Cortez has once again found herself at the center of dating speculation. The identity of the man in the recent livestream has not been confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped fans from trying to figure out who it is.

Fans think Tracy Cortez’s mystery man could be a UFC fighter

The identity of Cortez’s companion quickly became a talking point, with several fans suggesting that the man beside her could have a connection to the UFC.

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One name repeatedly mentioned was Adrian Luna Martinetti.

“That dude is either in the UFC or is the twin brother of the guy who’s in the UFC. If not mistaken, their last name is Martineti,” one fan wrote.

The speculation may have been fueled by Cortez and Martinetti recently sharing the spotlight as featured international guest stars at the inaugural Altum Fight Championship (ALTUM 1) event in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Adrian appeared alongside his brother Andrés Luna Martinetti and UFC legend Royce Gracie.

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That connection led some fans to become convinced that the mystery man was in fact the 31-year-old Ecuadorian fighter.

“Aint no way this is UFC fighter Adrian Martinetti,” stated another one. More chimed in with comments such as, “Looks like Adrian Martinetti to me,” and “DUDE THAT’S ADRIAN!”

Another fan added, “That’s UFC fighter Adrian Luna Martinelli.”

For the unaware, Adrian Martinetti is a professional MMA fighter from Guayaquil, Ecuador, who currently competes in the UFC’s bantamweight division. The 5’8 fighter punched his ticket to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2025, picking up a unanimous decision win over Mark Vologdin to earn his contract.

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He eventually made his UFC debut on April 25, 2026, at UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal. Unfortunately for Martinetti, things didn’t go his way as he dropped a unanimous decision to veteran Davey Grant.

Interestingly, Adrian isn’t the only Martinetti brother making waves in MMA. He has a twin brother, Andrés Luna Martinetti, who trains alongside him and is also a professional fighter. Andrés hasn’t made it to the UFC just yet, but he has built a solid record on the regional scene.

In fact, he was actually the first of the twins to get a shot on Dana White’s Contender Series. Andrés appeared on the show back in July 2022, where he went toe-to-toe with Alessandro Costa. The fight was close, but Costa ultimately walked away with a split-decision win.

Costa would eventually earn a UFC contract and go on to compete in the flyweight division. Andrés, meanwhile, responded to the setback in pretty impressive fashion, rattling off six straight victories afterward.

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As for Cortez, fans weren’t only interested in identifying the mystery man. Some simply reacted to the possibility that she had moved on from her brief relationship with Pereira.

One fan wrote, “Let her do her thing.” Another added, “Good for her. Congrats in order.”

More chimed in, with comments such as “Ngl, I think we all moved on from her and Alex 💔” and “Didn’t have Cortez moving on in my 2026 bucket list.”

This fan simply asked fans to stop bringing her past to the spotlight again: “Every day is a new opportunity. Get over it; I’m certain that Alex has.”

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For now, though, there is no confirmation that the man seen with Cortez is Martinetti or that the two are romantically involved. Until Cortez or the mystery man addresses the speculation, fans will have to wait for more details about the UFC star’s latest social media appearance.