Tracy Cortez Shuts Down Questions Surrounding Brian Ortega After Humiliation at UFC Shanghai

Brian Ortega’s fight week for UFC Shanghai was anything but smooth. At first, his struggles with making the 145 lbs weight limit worried fans. And then Aljamain Sterling dominated him inside the Octagon. ‘T-City’s disappointing performance in the 153 lbs catchweight bout sparked mostly negative reactions from the UFC world. And interestingly, his ex-partner Tracy Cortez had some words to say as well, or at least we thought so.

After the fight ended, the UFC flyweight posted on X, stating, “I don’t feel sorry for nobody grown & capable. Y’all swear things be holding u back, but it really be u stuck in ur ways & won’t make the necessary changes to be better.” Although Cortez didn’t mention Ortega’s name, many thought the jibe was obvious. Even MMA content creator Kevin also reposted it, thinking the same. However, the 31-year-old sensation has decided to finally clear the air around that.

Tracy Cortez opens up about targeting Brian Ortega after crushing UFC Shanghai loss

Cortez saw Kevin linking her post to her ex-partner Brian Ortega’s weight struggles and the crushing loss. She commented under it, writing, “Kevin plz stfu 🤦🏽‍♀️ turning nothing into something! This has absolutely nothing to do with him or anyone in the public eye. Don’t come trying to use me for clickbait.”

Although the 12-2 fighter sounded seemingly frustrated in her reply, she didn’t actually clarify what she meant by her post. Maybe it was just a general take on how fighters should hold themselves accountable for cutting weight and performing inside t1ŕhe cage. But it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that fans were ready for another round of drama amid an amazing UFC Shanghai card.

However, one thing is clear as day—Brian Ortega has to regroup and figure out where he stands in the featherweight division after two back-to-back losses. It also seems that his next move could be a run in the lightweight division. Meanwhile, his co-main event adversary, Sterling, has already started dreaming about a title shot.

Aljamain Sterling wants to fight for the title after UFC Shanghai win

The ‘Funkmaster’ showed his vintage self at the UFC Shanghai co-main event! He not only displayed his trademark grappling skills, but also pieced up Ortega on the feet, earning a dominant 50-45 across all judges’ scorecards. After this terrific performance over a two-time title challenger, Sterling believes the time has come to call out Alexander Volkanovski for a title fight.

The former bantamweight stated in his octagon interview, “I think I have done enough for this game. I have been around the block. I have defended my belt the most times in bantamweight history, I think I’ve been tied for the most bantamweight wins in UFC history, I came to featherweight and I believe I did my damn thing. I have defeated a really tough guy who has fought for the belt twice, respect, Volkanovski is the f–ing man! But I would love the opportunity to fight for the belt again.”

Aljamain Sterling definitely got a solid win! But still, the road to a title shot may have only just begun. The 145 lbs division is stacked with contenders like Lerone Murphy, Movsar Evloev, and even Yair Rodriguez are currently ahead of him in the line. So, Sterling may need to rack up two more big wins to make himself undeniable for a championship opportunity.

That said, what do you think the featherweight division will look like after Brian Ortega’s loss to Aljamain Sterling? And also, what’s your take on Tracy Cortez clearing the air about supposedly targeting her ex-partner?