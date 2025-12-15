Tragedy Strikes as 46-Year-Old MMA Veteran Drowns in Amazon River

A long-time MMA veteran known for his toughness inside the cage lost his life far from it, sending shockwaves through the combat sports community. On December 15, 45-year-old Brazilian fighter Gerônimo ‘Mondragon’ dos Santos was found dead in the Rio Negro in the Amazon. Divers from the Amazonas fire department located him underwater, trapped beneath rocks, according to reports.

On December 14th, a day before the tragedy happened, apparently ‘Mondragon’ went to take a dive near São Gabriel da Cachoeira in Amazonas state. Well, according to a Sherdog article, the late Brazilian’s brother, Feliciano Borges Neto, revealed that Gerônimo didn’t know how to swim. So, when the fighter’s girlfriend didn’t receive any response for a long time, she went to check and met with a grim scenario.

Sherdog’s report further revealed that Gerônimo struggled in the water, crying for help, but when the nearby boats went to save him, it was too late. He drowned and never got back up. Feliciano clung to hope that his brother could still be found alive, sharing updates as the search continued for the missing fighter.

“We’re going to try to find our brother. Any updates, I’ll keep you informed,” Feliciano stated, as per calfkicker.com

Now, with that terrible loss, the MMA world has again drowned in sorrow. Last month, the MMA world mourned Godofredo ‘Pepey’ Castro, and this month it’s Gerônimo dos Santos. Still, the fans and loved ones are providing the well-deserved tribute to Gerônimo dos Santos.

Late Brazilian MMA fighter remembered with heartfelt tribute from loved ones

While he never became a long-term fixture in the UFC, dos Santos carved out a respected career across multiple promotions and was known for his durability and experience. Fighting at ACA and Revelation, Gerônimo dos Santos was able to get 72 pro fights under his belt, with a record of 45-26-1, which is massive in terms of experience. Dos Santos last competed in April, scoring a first-round knockout of Aleksei Oleinik in a BKFC bout. He was later booked to face former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, but withdrew before the matchup.

However, fate had other plans for the Brazilian fighter as he never got to see himself perform against Arlovski, which could have been a spectacle for fans. While Gerônimo still had more to achieve in the sport, his loved ones chose to remember him through a social media tribute.

“The body was found a few miles from where he had plunged. The current took, but it did not erase the history, the fight, and the strength it represented. May God give strength to Mr. Borjão and his entire family at this moment of pain. RIP gentle giant Geronimo Mondragon.” Instagram account, meupaissgc, posted while tagging his brother Feliciano on the post.

Dos Santos’ death is a heartbreaking loss for those who followed his long career, and condolences continue to pour in for his family.