“Traumatically Wounded From Combat”: U.S. Army & UFC Veteran Issues Guilt-Filled Message on Father’s Day

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy has never been one to hold back, whether in the Octagon or on the battlefield. However, this Father’s Day, his message was not about strength. It was about vulnerability. Sitting in an almost empty apartment during a stay in Washington, D.C., Kennedy posted a raw, personal video that turned into something much more than a Father’s Day post.

He started with what you’d expect: he missed his kids and was looking forward to returning home. “I’m excited to get home and get to see my kids. They’re the reason that I live.” But suddenly his tone changed. The former U.S. Army Green Beret then spoke openly about the emotional complexities of Father’s Day.

He particularly talked about guys like him: fathers who are frequently away, fathers who bear guilt, and those struggling with the long-term effects of war. He cited a friend whose husband killed himself and examples of other fathers who never returned home at all after being deployed. “One of them lost her husband to suicide, and another friend whose husband is traumatically wounded from combat, and, you know, I have friends whose dads have already passed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This day isn’t easy for everyone,” Kennedy further explained. “If you’re a dad who’s traveling, who’s missed moments, who’s worn thin trying to provide—just know, you’re not alone. You’re loved. Your kids love you. And they’re waiting for you.” It was not a speech. It was a cry for empathy, grace, and acceptance of the quiet wars that many fathers fight.

AD

It’s a side of Kennedy that the public doesn’t often see. Since retiring from MMA, he has been completely absorbed in service, educating civilians and military personnel through Sheepdog Response, assisting allies in combat zones through Save Our Allies, and investing in the future generation through his Texas school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma) Expand Post

He’s still built like a soldier and lives with purpose, but beneath it all is a man striving to be the best parent he can be. That is why his message resonated. Tim Kennedy didn’t post for likes; he posted because, in his words, “Being a good dad is the greatest gift and the toughest responsibility.”

And this Father’s Day, he reminded the world that some fathers are still fighting, albeit in a different way. In fact, it is also something that often scares him the most in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tim Kennedy opens up about the fears of failing

When Tim Kennedy says that being a good father is the most difficult task, he is not just saying it to make people feel good on Instagram. It’s something that truly weighs on him, more than any fight or battlefield. Kennedy has been through hell and back, but nothing concerns him more than the idea of failing at home.

That is the only conflict in which the opponent is invisible, yet the stakes never stop rising. He admitted this a while ago on an Instagram post that is still relevant today. “I am scared to fail my family,” Kennedy admitted, without the usual bravado. He explained how, despite being a sniper, Ranger, and top-tier MMA fighter, nothing felt as heavy as the responsibility of fatherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We as fathers have to put our kids’ needs before our own for the rest of our life. If we do that, nothing else matters.” It wasn’t a motivational speech; it was a call to fellow fathers to accept the sacrifice while not losing sight of its significance. So, when Kennedy urges other fathers to prioritize their children, he does so not from a position of moral superiority, but from personal experience.

Whether it’s taking the worst steak off the grill or discreetly wearing a shabby shirt so the kids may buy new cleats, he understands that the small, daily sacrifices are the true achievements. Father’s Day looks like this in his world: a reminder rather than a celebration. A reminder that love is built into moments that most people don’t notice—and that those moments matter.