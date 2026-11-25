The MMA world has been rocked by the sudden death of legendary striking coach Eddie Cha at just 53. The heartbreaking news has sent shockwaves through the sport, with fighters, coaches and fans quickly coming together to remember one of MMA’s most respected striking minds.

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The 53-year-old’s impact on MMA went far beyond the corner. He played a major role in transforming Henry Cejudo from an elite wrestler into a two-division UFC champion and also worked closely with Chan Sung Jung, better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’. The official cause of Cha’s death has not been disclosed at this time.

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The Iridium Sports Agency announced the news on X.

“The #TeamIridium family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our dear friend Eddie Cha,” they wrote. “Eddie will be remembered as one of the most successful, passionate and selfless coaches in MMA, helping athletes from around the world achieve their dreams on the biggest stages of combat sports.”

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Born in Korea, Eddie Cha moved to California when he was just three years old. His father, a seventh-degree Shaolin Kung Fu black belt, introduced him to martial arts at the age of four, putting him on a path that would eventually turn him into one of MMA’s most respected coaches.

After years of training and building his knowledge of martial arts, Cha eventually walked away from a career in professional poker and opened All In MMA in Buena Park, California. He later moved to Arizona in 2016 and began training at MMA Lab in Phoenix, where his reputation as a striking coach continued to grow.

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The 53-year-old eventually found his home at Fight Ready MMA in Glendale, Arizona, where he became one of the gym’s most recognizable coaches. Working as a striking coach and mitt holder, he helped prepare a long list of accomplished fighters.

Eddie Cha’s list of students and training partners extended well beyond those names, with the coach also working with fighters such as Kelvin Gastelum, Tracy Cortez, Mackenzie Dern, Casey O’Neill, Deiveson Figueiredo, Benson Henderson and former heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

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Cha once gave UFC.com a glimpse into just how demanding life could be as an elite MMA coach while preparing Figueiredo for his title fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270.

“You have no family life, pretty much,” Cha said. “So having an understanding and unbelievable wife is honestly the secret, but it’s hard to juggle both. It’s not just me; it’s our whole coaching staff.

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“So it’s hard to juggle, but it’s definitely worth it, and I think that’s how we build the bond, relationship and rapport with these guys. When you spend eight-plus weeks, six hours a day and getting into the innermost secrets and demons and so forth, you share that bond.”

Those words offered a glimpse into just how much time and emotional investment Cha poured into his fighters. For him, coaching was about far more than sharpening their skills inside the gym; it was about building relationships that often lasted long after fight night. Now, the very fighters he built those bonds with are taking to social media to pay tribute to the coach who meant so much to them.

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Fighters and coaches pay tribute to Eddie Cha

Perhaps the most important relationship Eddie Cha built during his coaching career was with Henry Cejudo. When ‘Triple C’ made the jump from freestyle wrestling to MMA, he already had world-class grappling. What he didn’t have yet was the striking needed to hang with the best fighters in the UFC.

That’s where Cha came in. Working alongside Santino Defranco and Eric Albarracin, he became Cejudo’s primary striking coach and mitt holder, helping turn his hands and kicks into legitimate weapons without taking away from the wrestling that made him so dangerous.

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The 53-year-old’s approach wasn’t simply about making Henry Cejudo faster or more powerful. He focused heavily on distance, timing and movement, developing deceptive systems like the “Tic Tok” rhythm.

The technique allowed Cejudo to shift his weight, load his shoulders and create angles for hooks and head kicks while still keeping his grappling game ready to go.

And the results were impossible to ignore. ‘Triple C’ went from being heavily reliant on decisions to becoming a legitimate finisher against elite competition.

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With Eddie Cha in his corner, he shocked the MMA world by dethroning Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title in 2018, stopped T.J. Dillashaw in just 32 seconds in 2019, captured the vacant bantamweight championship against Marlon Moraes later that year and defended it against Dominick Cruz in 2020.

Henry Cejudo was among the first fighters to publicly mourn Cha’s passing, sharing a series of photos of the two together on Instagram.

“This one really hurts. I’m still in shock of what happened. Eddie Cha was a good man, a good friend, good husband, good coach, and most importantly, a great friend,” he wrote. “To all the great times we spent together, won and even cried.

“You’ve made an impact in my life, Coach, and I will forever be grateful. It hurts me that you’re gone, but I can feel your spirit. Rest in peace, Master Eddie Cha.”

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Other members of the MMA community quickly joined Cejudo in remembering Cha.

Casey O’Neill wrote on X, “Rest in peace, coach Eddie Cha.”

Michael Chiesa also paid tribute by tweeting, “I’m hearing news that Eddie Cha has passed away. Eddie worked with many world champions and was widely respected in the MMA community. May he rest in peace.”

Tony Ferguson commented on an Instagram post announcing the news. “Rest easy,” he commented.

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Former UFC fighter Francisco Rivera wrote, “RIP to my brotha and coach Eddie love u.”

Brandon Moreno kept his tribute brief but emotional, posting prayer, heart and dove emojis.

Malki Kawa, who represents a long list of UFC stars including Ilia Topuria, Jon Jones and Derrick Lewis, also reacted to the heartbreaking news. Kawa appeared to be just as stunned by Cha’s sudden passing, asking about the circumstances of his death while paying his respects: “What did he die from? Rip coach.”

Eddie Cha’s influence stretched far beyond the fighters he directly coached. His work helped shape champions, contenders and UFC veterans, while his technical approach to striking and deep connection with his athletes made him a trusted figure inside some of the sport’s biggest training camps.

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With the cause of his death still undisclosed, the MMA community is left to remember the 53-year-old through the fighters he helped develop, the championships he helped shape and the relationships he built over decades in martial arts. His impact, particularly through his work with Cejudo and countless other elite athletes, will ensure that Eddie Cha’s name remains a lasting part of MMA history.