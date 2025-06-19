“Troll” Jon Jones Brutally Shuts Down Tom Aspinall Fight Hopes in Latest Revelation

“Jon Jones agreed to do the fight. Jon Jones was offered the deal and accepted the deal,” Dana White said at the UFC 316 post-fight presser. For a moment, it felt like our hopes were finally coming true—we might see Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall this year. But many fans still weren’t convinced, especially since the UFC boss once again dropped the infamous “Tuesday” line as the day we’d find out if it’s happening.

Soon after, White shared some bad news on The Jim Rome Show, saying, “If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on, quickly.” That mostly signaled that things weren’t going smoothly with Jones, though the promotion still seemed eager to make it happen. However, the current heavyweight champ has pretty much shut down the possibility of fighting Aspinall, offering a simple explanation that he just loved playing the role of a “troller”.

Jon Jones shuts down the Tom Aspinall fight with a good luck

Jones doesn’t seem to care about the Aspinall fight because he thinks the British juggernaut hasn’t done anything truly important in his career so far. “Bones” has stuck to that position, and when he was on the Full Send podcast, he even wished the interim champion well in his career. This shows that he is not willing to change his mind just to fight Aspinall.

The heavyweight champ stated, “I think he’s awesome, man! I think he should go on and have a wonderful career, I don’t think he needs me. I think when you want something bad enough and if you could get it. It could be the worst thing that could ever happen to you. I love being the ultimate troll. I’m in a spot right now where I’m enjoying the fruits of my labor.”

It was already clear that Jones was doing a bit of trolling from the start to keep the rivalry tension alive. However, he hasn’t said whether he’s vacating the belt or not. Nor has he revealed anything about what the UFC is planning to keep the division moving. Tom Aspinall has already shared that something is brewing behind the scenes, and now, only time will tell which direction the 265 lbs division will take.

With the biggest heavyweight fight of the year hanging in the balance, many assumed that the relationship between Jon Jones and Dana White might turn sour. But ‘Bones’ has assured everyone that things are still fine between him and the UFC head honcho. And that their relationship remains rooted in mutual respect.

Jones acknowledges Dana White for giving him the UFC as a platform

Dana White has long advocated that Jon Jones is, in fact, the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world right now. This, despite the fact that ‘Bones’ has only fought twice in the past two years, while other champions have competed at least twice a year. It just goes to show how much respect the UFC head honcho has for ‘Bones’ and everything he’s accomplished inside the Octagon

However, with Dana White possibly on the tough end of negotiations and the Tom Aspinall fight looking unlikely, some believed the UFC boss’s feelings toward Jon Jones might shift. But not according to Jones, who has openly acknowledged White for giving him the platform and helping shape him into the star he is today.

Jones, at the FullSend podcast, further stated, “Dana has changed my life, man. The Fertittas, the UFC has absolutely changed my life, my branch, and my family tree. And, I’m sure there’s a part of him as if I’m a personal project for him. He created one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He was a big part of it. Gave me the platform to show myself. So, I think he respects me, and I’m grateful for it. I respect him, too.”

That being said, it’ll be interesting to see how the UFC and Dana White decide what’s best for the heavyweight division—especially with a few more weeks to go before the fog fully clears.