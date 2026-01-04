Trump Family Promises $23 Million to “MMA’s Most Prominent Investor” Conor McGregor

“Welcome aboard, my friend and now business partner, Donald Trump Jr.,” wrote Conor McGregor on X last year, teasing a new partnership between the Trump family and his MMA venture, MMA Inc. It was all a bit mysterious, but the details are finally out. The Trump family has now stepped in to back McGregor’s company, which lost $25 million last year and $14 million the year before, effectively saving the business for the UFC star.

Moving beyond diplomacy, McGregor and the Trump family are now strengthening their personal connection through this major business partnership. Over time, the two families naturally bonded through a shared passion for mixed martial arts. Now, they are entering a new era with MMA Inc., with the Trump family investing $23 million into his MMA training company.

Conor McGregor gets boost from Donald Trump’s family

“MMA’s most prominent investor,” said Donald Trump about Conor McGregor, as reported by MMA page Dovy on X. Recent filings show that Trump Jr. is taking a more active role in Conor McGregor’s MMA venture, MMA Inc., a NYSE-listed MMA training company.

Stock market records show that the American venture, a proprietary firm of the Trump family, invested an initial $3 million in the company and has also promised to inject an additional $20 million through share purchases. Donald Trump Jr. first joined the venture as a strategic advisor to help expand the company globally.

Last year, the Irishman finalized a major deal when he became co-owner of MMA Inc., a company recognized for MMA wellness. The company manufactures gym equipment and essential training materials.

Now, with the Trump family’s latest support, McGregor has stronger prospects for a potential fight on the UFC White House card on June 14, though officials have not announced the final card yet.

Over time, Conor McGregor has strengthened his relationship with the White House, further aligning it with his growing business interests.

In fact, their relationship drew attention last year when Trump invited McGregor as a VVIP guest to his presidential inauguration. Then, in March, Trump reinforced the bond by hosting the Irishman and his family at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Conor McGregor’s UFC White House bout tested by tough rival

“I will say, it’s gonna be a big year,” Michael Chandler said during an interview with the CBS host Bert Kreisher. Michael Chandler has struggled in recent times as the former Bellator champion has lost five of his last six outings.

On top of that, Chandler slowed down his career to spend nearly two years training for a fight against Conor McGregor that never happened. One fight against ‘The Notorious’ would have earned him enough money to secure his post-retirement life.

Over time, the chances for a matchup between the two have shifted. They nearly fought at UFC 303, but the promotion canceled the bout. Now, with the UFC White House event in the works, fans are naturally raising expectations for Chandler to finally face Conor McGregor at the event.

“Number one, like you said, the UFC is now on Paramount+, the entire year…for the multitude of [years]…and also, there’s a rumor going around. We can’t confirm nor deny, but it does sound like I might be handing Conor McGregor a good ol’ passionate, ‘red, white and blue’ butt whooping in the South Lawn of the White House sometime this summer. And that’s the plan, let’s go.” Chandler added.

Now, the countdown has begun for the UFC White House event, with Dana White expected to announce the fight card soon. Could the matchup be Chandler vs. McGregor? Share your thoughts below.