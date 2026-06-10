Trump Family Pushes $12K Collectibles for UFC White House Event

Ever since the announcement, not just Donald Trump’s administration but also his family have been involved in the upcoming UFC White House event dubbed UFC Freedom 250. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, reportedly worked alongside Dana White during the planning stages of the event to oversee the logistics and coordinate with the White House. She even reportedly okayed the renderings for the event before they were released to the public. Now, the Trump family has taken that collaboration a step further by announcing collectible coins just days before the card lights up the South Lawn on June 14th.

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According to CNN’s report, the Trump family has launched a collection of four unique ‘UFC Freedom 250’ collectible medallions through their RealTrumpCoins website ranging from $249.99 to $11,999.99. Dubbed the ‘Trump Coins,’ two of the four coins are silver-plated, while the other two are wrapped in pure gold.

The 1 oz PF 70 silver coin, the cheapest of the lot, costs $249.99 and features the ‘Freedom 250’ logo. Next is the more expensive 5 oz PF 70 silver coin, priced at $1,324.99, which features Donald Trump’s engraving. After the silver collection comes the gold range, beginning with the 1/10 oz gold PF 70, listed at $1,499, which features pictures of Donald Trump and Dana White. Lastly, the most expensive collectible of the bunch is the 1 oz PF 70 gold coin, carrying a price tag of $11,999.99 ie $12,0000, with a protrait of both the POTUS and the UFC CEO.

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As per reports, the POTUS has designed the coins himself. However, his private establishment, the Trump Organization, which is run by his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., neither manufactures nor sells the collectibles directly. Instead, it only licenses the coins, which are produced by another company. For those interested, the coins are now already publicly available for pre-order, with sales reportedly beginning on June 9. Right now, potential buyers are being placed on a waiting list.

When it comes to the overall essence of the collectibles, the President of the United States made it clear that the coins represent America’s 250th birthday, patriotism, while also commemorating the collaboration with the UFC.

Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, United States: U.S President Donald Trump, right, greets UFC CEO Dana White, left, during the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center, April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Trump attended the mixed martial arts match with DOGE Director Elon Musk, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Miami United States – ZUMAp138 20250412_zaa_p138_011 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

“Celebrate the road to America’s 250th with an exclusive Trump Coins x UFC Freedom 250 collaboration,” the listing on the Trump Coins website read. “This limited collection brings together patriotism, combat sports history, and premium collectible craftsmanship in one landmark release.”

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Veteran CNN reporter Anderson Cooper offered a dry reaction to the launch, asking on air, “Where does he find the time?”

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Though the gold and silver collectible coins mark the Trump family’s latest investment in merchandise, it’s definitely not their first. The family has launched a wide variety of products, including mobile phones, sneakers, and watches, to the American public. Even the Trump coins have been launched twice before, first before the elections in September 2024 and then later in May 2025 after Donald Trump’s return to office.

The latest merchandise launch adds a commercial dimension to an event already facing legal scrutiny.

Donald Trump faces a lawsuit over alleged profits from the UFC White House event

Since the UFC Freedom 250 event is set to take place on federal land, neither the promotion nor the White House is permitted to sell products or generate profits directly from the event. As such, the Public Integrity Project, a watchdog organization has filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump in the U.S. District Court in Washington, alleging that the UFC White House event violates U.S. National Park Service regulations prohibiting sporting events on federal land.

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The plaintiffs also accuse the president of using “sacred national monuments for private gain.” They have also asked for an injuction against the UFC Freedom 250 this Sunday. However, attorneys from the Department of Justice (DOJ) have since scrambled with their response asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Meanwhile, both Trump and his administration have continiued to defend the event. Even late last month White House spokesperson Davis Ingle rejeced the notion of improprity arround the event.

“This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary,” Ingle said. “Anyone who finds a problem with that clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

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The lawsuit remains active. Whether it poses any genuine threat to the event on June 14th is not yet clear. That said, the Trump family launching collectible merchandise through his private establishment could certainly appeal to MMA fans looking to purchase a piece of history connected to one of the biggest events the promotion has ever put together.