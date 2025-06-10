Trusting Joe Rogan-Backed Gift, Tracy Cortez Sides With Justin Gaethje on Major UFC Problem

Tracy Cortez, the UFC flyweight standout, gears up for her next fight, marking her first appearance in 2025 at UFC 317. Preparing to face Viviane Araujo, the 31-year-old is receiving the support she needs to bounce back after her first UFC loss to Rose Namajunas. Cortez gears up for a crucial matchup against a higher-ranked opponent, receiving a thoughtful gift from a fellow UFC star.

Although Tracy Cortez normally trains in the Fight Ready & MMA Fitness gym, she’s been training with the fighters who train under famed coach Trevor Wittman, especially Justin Gaethje. And guess what? ‘The Highlight’ left her with a present that appeared to be to Cortez’s liking and even sent a message to the most violent UFC fighter on social media. Let’s take a look at that front because that gift is something that even Joe Rogan loves.

Tracy Cortez thanks Justin Gaethje for a gift that Joe Rogan loves

So, let’s kill the suspense. In case you’re wondering what that gift is all about, it’s actually a training glove that Justin Gaethje gifted to Tracy Cortez. The gloves in question are Trevor Witman’s own creation, the Onyx X-Factor, and after receiving those gloves, Cortez wrote, “Thank you [Justin Gaethje]. Gonna finish camp right,” on her Instagram stories. As the flyweight fighter loved those gloves, it kind of validates Joe Rogan’s comments about his love for Trevor Wittman’s gloves.

As we all know, the gloves that the UFC makes have often been scrutinized. Factors like fighters feeling discomfort wearing, and the impact of eye pokes, have made it unpopular among the masses. Joe Rogan pointed out Justin Gaethje’s coaches’ gloves, claiming they are a better alternative than the ones the UFC provides its fighters. Moreover, Trevor Wittman also pushed for this glove to make it official for professional fighters.

“Thank you to the great Trevor Whitman of @onxlabs for the dope custom gloves! Without a doubt the best designed and constructed gloves I’ve ever used,” said Joe Rogan on social media back in 2020. “Trevor has gone above and beyond creating the best gear humanly possible, and the quality is undeniable!”

Dana White and Co. attempted to change their UFC gloves, introducing new ones in an effort to reduce the risk of eye poking. But that didn’t work as they reverted back to the old ones at UFC 309. Meanwhile, the gloves that Justin Gaethje gifted Tracy Cortez have been in use by Wittman’s team for a long time, and ‘The Highlight’s coach believes it’s a game-changer.

Gaethje’s coach claimed his gloves use different materials

In 2017, a popular YouTube channel by the name Anatomy of a Fighter released a video where Justin Gaethje’s coach explained why his gloves can be the future of the sport. While claiming that his gloves would help fighters to pull back their power knuckles if they happen to miss a shot, Trevor Wittman revealed that his gloves use different materials in different spots on the glove.

“We are using leather in the hand compartments, but when it’s your wrist and palm when everything is sweating, we’re using different materials,” Justin Gaethje’s coach stated. “You don’t need those hand wraps. You’re not gonna get those sliding knuckles.” Well, even years after he revealed what makes his gloves special, Dana White still hasn’t used this technology in the UFC gloves.

Well, there are many things that fighters take issue with when it comes to Dana White, but the UFC gloves have been one of the most important issues at the moment. What do you think? Should UFC use the Trevor Wittman gloves? Let us know in the comments down below.