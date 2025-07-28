12-Time UFC Champion Fails as 22 Y.O. Student Knocked Out Cold in Street Fight

Former 12-time UFC champion Demetrious Johnson has insisted on not coming back to fight after he announced his retirement last year. However, he has not stopped training, and guess what? ‘Mighty Mouse’ also took on the role of a coach for a brief period to train combat sports and Street Beefs content creator, Death Sentence, but it seems like that hasn’t paid off very well.

Demetrious Johnson’s stock on social media has grown over the years, as he boasts over a million subscribers on YouTube. Being the MMA great that he is, the former UFC champion, who’s got 12 title wins under his belt, ‘Mighty Mouse’ came across Death Sentence (Maraji Johnson), who’s 22 years old. The content creator has a pretty big name in the community, as he constantly posts training clips, fight promos, or even hype videos.

It’s safe to say that Death Sentence does not look like your typical fighter, as he’s got a pretty unorthodox fighting style. Nevertheless, he seemed to improve under the tutelage of Demetrious Johnson, but it wasn’t enough to secure him a win in a recent fight. The STREERBEEFS SCARYARD paired the 22-year-old up against a fighter named Zachcray, who only needed a few shots to knock Johnson’s student out.

As soon as his opponent rained down with some heavy punches, Demetrious Johnson’s student fell down on the floor, looking like he was out cold. He showed some consciousness as the referee helped him get back on his feet and get out of the Octagon. It was certainly not a good day at the office for Death Sentence.

However, Death Sentence is determined to get back on his feet and not let his UFC legend coach down. He issued a statement after his loss, and did not mince his words, whole addressing the knockout defeat. Here’s what he had to say.

UFC champion’s student vows to come back stronger

Despite getting knocked out cold and not really showing what he learned from Demetrious Johnson in training, Death Sentence is still “not done” with his combat sports journey. The 22-year-old not only claimed that he’s going to come back better than before, but has also promised to become the best, which could be a stretch, given that he was really lacking in his recent performance.

“I just wanna let you guys know that I am not done. I am just getting started. Until I leave no doubt in their minds that I am the strongest warrior to ever f—ing exist in this timeline, I will never stop. Ever,” Death Sentence stated on Instagram. “Because I know I am going to win. How many L’s I take along the road is a part of the journey I’ve committed myself to. In the end, I will win it all.”

Even though training with a former UFC champion didn’t turn out too well for Death Sentence, his commitment seems to be an unwavering one. Well, what do you think about the future of his combat sports career? Let us know in the comments down below.