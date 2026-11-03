12 Year Old Team USA’s Athlete Earns Dana White’s Praise After Winning Four Golds

Some stories are so extraordinary that even Hollywood would struggle to script them. At just 12 years old, Jayla Perkins has already overcome hardships that could have crushed her dreams, turning her journey from homelessness to international glory into a story of resilience and determination. Representing Team USA at the ICO World Combat Martial Arts Championships in France last month, the young fighter captured four gold medals, putting her remarkable talent on the global stage.

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Her achievements have now caught the attention of none other than UFC CEO Dana White, whose rare congratulatory message has added another layer to an already inspiring story. With the world beginning to take notice, Perkins could be a name to watch in combat sports, with the Octagon potentially awaiting her in the years ahead.

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“Congrats picasso_perkins_mma on FOUR GOLD MEDALS!!!” White shared via Instagram, alongside a clip highlighting Perkins’ journey.

The 12-year-old martial arts prodigy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, completed her remarkable journey from early childhood homelessness to global dominance by winning four gold medals at the ICO World Combat Martial Arts Championships in Thonon-les-Bains, France, on October 16.

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However, before wearing “USA” across her chest on the international stage, Jayla’s life began under incredibly difficult circumstances.

When Jayla was just six weeks old, her family fell into extreme hardship and became homeless.

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For nearly the first two years of her life, she lived with her parents out of their car, enduring cold nights and hunger. Her mother, Tiani Perkins, credits this harrowing start for inculcating an unstoppable fighting spirit into Jayla from infancy, noting, “I wonder how much of that fight is why she doesn’t quit now.”

And that’s when her journey to redemption started.

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Jayla decided she wanted to be a fighter at just 5 years old while watching combat sports on TV with her father. However, greatness did not come immediately. When she first started training in Jiu-Jitsu, she openly admits she struggled immensely. It took multiple tournaments of consecutive losses before she ever won a single bronze medal.

Yet driven by her early hardships, she eventually dominated regional circuits, amassing over 200 competition wins and more than 190 submissions. Proving her raw physical toughness, Jayla also plays tackle football as the only girl on the Albuquerque Bulldogs school football team.

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Perkins’ family moved from California to New Mexico so she could train at the world-renowned Jackson Wink MMA Academy. While training, her intense discipline caught the attention of UFC legend Jon Jones.

Jones took her under his wing as a mentor, promoted donations on her GoFundMe campaign to cover her flight, gear, passport, and travel costs to France, calling her a “future UFC champion.” Dana White also stepped up to ensure she had the backing needed to compete overseas.

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The now-viral clip shows White handing over $10,000 ahead of her trip to France. So, now that Perkins won four gold medals in the event, White can’t help but celebrate the talent. White’s rare public endorsements of Perkins also sparked anticipation about her probable UFC debut.

However, she must wait until she turns 18 years old due to official athletic commission and promotional rules. The absolute youngest fighter ever signed to the UFC was Raul Rosas Jr., who earned a contract via Dana White’s Contender Series at just 17 and made his official promotional debut at 18 years and 63 days old. Let’s see if Jayla Perkins can beat that.