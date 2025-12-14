28-Fight UFC Veteran Blasts Nonsensical Judging at Final ESPN Event

Last night at the UFC Apex, UFC and ESPN treated fight fans to one final Christmas gift with UFC Vegas 112, their last event together before the holiday season. On the stacked lineup, 39-year-old veteran King Green faced newcomer Lance Gibson Jr., who stepped onto the main card for the first time. Still, despite the festive occasion, controversy surrounded the judges’ decisions.

On the stacked lineup, 39-year-old veteran King Green faced newcomer Lance Gibson Jr., who stepped onto the main card for the first time. From the opening bell, Green showcased his trademark style, kept his hands low, and exuded confidence with a winner’s mindset. He dominated the fight across all three rounds. But in the end, despite his dominance, when he claimed a split-decision victory, he openly questioned the judges’ scorecards post-match.

MMA veteran slams judges after controversial decision win at UFC Vegas 112

After his 28th fight in the UFC, King Green spoke with the media in a post-fight interview. When a reporter asked about the judges and whether he felt he had done enough, Green expressed his frustration with the judges’ scorecards.

“So when they said it was a split, I was like, what were they watching? I worked the kid. Chased him around the ring all day. He got a takedown, but he didn’t even do anything with it. When I took him down, I was trying to smash. That’s what I was seeing,” said Green.

“That’s the difference between the two. But, so when they said it, I was like, what the fuck? But it is what it is,” he added.

In the fight, the first round featured back-and-forth action between Green and newcomer Lance Gibson Jr. But in the second round, Green relied on his experience to take control, landing precise punches and kicks while dominating the action with cleaner, harder shots. Still, the UFC veteran couldn’t make sense of how judges Eric Colon, Junichiro Kamijo, and David Sutherland scored the bout.

Later in the round at UFC Vegas 112, he took Gibson down and landed heavy ground strikes. Green’s constant activity helped him finish the fight strong. Still, the judges awarded a split decision: 29-28, 28-29, 29-28. For most of the bout, Gibson avoided engaging, often moving away from the veteran.

However, despite the official result, a combat sports analyst painted a different picture of the fight.

Broadcaster speaks out against controversial judges’ decision

Heading into the 160-pound catchweight bout, King Green entered as a slight fan favorite over his opponent. He stepped into the fight determined to rebound from back-to-back losses against Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy, results that had put added pressure on the veteran. With plenty at stake, Green faced a fresh Canadian prospect in Lance Gibson Jr.

Once the fight began, Green showed little respect for the newcomer and controlled much of the action. Still, the judging raised questions after the bout, a point that quickly drew attention.

“Interesting thing about this scorecard is that Gibson won the first and second round and lost the fight,” wrote MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter recently on X.

