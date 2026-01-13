24-YO Man Pleads Guilty to Arson of Conor McGregor’s Pub ‘The Black Forge Inn’

More than half a year later, now there’s movement on an incident that almost put Conor McGregor’s pub out of business. Last year in July, a 24-year-old man attempted to set fire to McGregor’s pub in Dublin. But that wasn’t the only crime linked to the suspect. Just four days later, the same man was reported to have attacked state police personnel in the Dublin city centre.

According to reports, Abdullah Khan, the man behind the incident, has now pleaded guilty to two charges of terrorist attacks related to both incidents. One charge relates to the arson attack at ‘The Black Forge Inn’ on July 25 last year. The pub is owned by McGregor’s company, Jemi Ventures, and was reportedly valued at more than $5 million in a 2023 report. In the second incident, Khan is also accused of attacking state police personnel in a separate incident in Dublin city center on July 29.

Khan faces charges for attacking the pub owned by Conor McGregor

Khan was brought before the Special Criminal Court on Monday morning, where his defense counsel, Michael Bowman SC, told the court that the case has “a complex psychological background.” He requested that the three judges presiding over the matter order an immediate psychiatric report on the defendant.

Khan is facing eight charges stemming from the incidents. However, the court ordered that his address not be disclosed beyond confirming that he resides in Dublin. The charges allege that Khan went to The Black Forge Inn on Drimnagh Road, Dublin 12, on July 25, 2025, and carried out an arson attack on the front of the premises.

Four days later, on July 29, 2025, Khan was accused of committing an assault on Capel Street, during which he caused harm to a garda and attempted to assault another officer, also resulting in injury. He is additionally charged with possession of a weapon capable of causing serious injury, namely a knife.

Imago MOSCOW, RUSSIA – OCTOBER 24, 2019: Former UFC lightweight champion, Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, gives a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C0474

The remaining charges include two counts of endangerment, alleging that he recklessly or intentionally engaged in conduct that could have caused death or serious injury to gardaí. Justice Karen O’Connor adjourned the case for the preparation of victim impact statements, with Khan’s next court appearance scheduled for March 23. For now, Khan remains in police custody. Coming back to Conor McGregor, however, this incident is unlikely to get in his way back to the octagon.

Conor McGregor aims to fight Michael Chandler at the White House

The last time Conor McGregor entered the octagon, things didn’t end well for ‘The Notorious.’ Dustin Porierier literally broke McGregor’s leg back in 2021, and McGregor never fought again. However, that may change soon, as he makes his case for the UFC White House card.

After the historic card was announced, McGregor was one of the first few to throw his name in the hat. Even though the UFC has yet to reveal the card, McGregor claims his fight against Michael Chandler is guaranteed to be on the card.

The pair was originally supposed to fight back in June 2024, but McGregor broke his toe in training, and the fight didn’t happen. Now, against all odds, he aims to return to the UFC is a homecoming that’s sure to get the crowds riled up.