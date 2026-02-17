21-Fight UFC Veteran Makes “Hard Decision” to Retire at UFC Seattle

For every fighter, the end comes differently. And for one 14-year UFC veteran, the final bell will toll in front of his home-state crowd. On March 28, Dana White & Co. will bring UFC Seattle to the Climate Pledge Arena, headlined by former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who returns to the Octagon after a year-long absence to face Joe Pyfer. While fans will closely watch the middleweight clash, there will be something equally significant on the card. MMA veteran Michael Chiesa has announced that his bout against Carlston Harris at UFC Seattle will be the final fight of his MMA career.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, this is my last fight. I’ve been kind of on the fence about it. It’s a hard decision to make,” Michael Chiesa confirmed while speaking on the Anik & Florian Podcast. “I had my first fight when I was 20 years old in 2008. I wanted to fight out this contract. I just signed a new deal before the Court McGee fight. I’m going to fight out this deal, then I’m done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not like I want to go into free agency. I love where I’m at. I love the UFC. I have no reason to want to go fight anywhere else. I want to fight the best guys in the world. The best guys in the world are right here, and I’ve been competing with them for 14 years.”

The 38-year-old began his professional MMA journey in 2010 and put together an impressive run until 2013, when Jorge Masvidal snapped his 11-fight winning streak with a D’Arce choke. He has been with the UFC since winning The Ultimate Fighter 15 in 2012. Nearly 14 years and 21 fights later, Chiesa now approaches the final chapter of his career with a positive outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reaffirming his loyalty to the promotion, Chiesa added that he has no desire to test free agency or move to other combat sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“But when they said they’re going back to Seattle–it’s my 22nd UFC fight, 22 is my number, March 28 is my parents’ anniversary. It’s like the universe is telling me something.”

For Michael Chiesa, who has made Spokane County, Washington, his home and training base, this presents the perfect opportunity for a send-off, much like Dustin Poirier had at UFC 318. Still, fans reacted with shock to see the nearly 40-year-old fighter, riding a three-fight win streak, announce his retirement out of the blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to Michael Chiesa’s storied career and retirement news

Michael Chiesa closes his MMA career with an overall 19-7 record, earning most of his wins by submission. He ranks second for the most rear-naked choke victories in UFC history, with 7. Despite his accomplishments, ‘The Maverick’ never won a title and has always been recognized as a respected journeyman. Back in 2017, he came close to a championship shot. A win over Kevin Lee could have secured a title opportunity, but unfortunately, he lost via rear-naked choke.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan therefore commented, “19-7-0 sub machine and retiring at home no cap legendary Chiesa.” Another fan added, “It’s crazy how that fight with Kevin Lee was the closest he ever got to a title fight.”

Even with some setbacks, Michael Chiesa’s UFC resume includes dominant wins over top-tier fighters such as Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, Jim Miller, and Beneil Dariush. Now, he prepares for his final bout, and he plans to focus on life outside the cage with his kids and family.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, fans could not help but point out his history of comebacks. One asked, “Did he not retire after the Holland fight? Has he fought since?” Another noted, “He retired 3 times already. Just loves the game. Gotta respect that.”

Even after a loss to the rising prospect in 2023, the welterweight rebounded with three straight wins over seasoned competitors like Tony Ferguson, Max Griffin, and Court McGee. Still, fans were stunned by his decision to retire while riding a three-fight win streak, as it’s more often losses that lead a fighter to consider stepping away. One fan wrote, “Bruh, he’s retiring on a 4 fight W streak?” Another added, “The Maverick has had a nice career.”

With that, another remarkable UFC journey draws to a close next month. Luckily, we’ll still see Michael Chiesa staying active in some form, continuing his work as a desk analyst or in commentary, keeping his presence in the sport alive for his fans. What’s your take on his career and the next chapter for him?