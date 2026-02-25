21 YO Undefeated Mexican All Set to Make UFC Debut on Short Notice With Only Three Days Left

Is the UFC Fight Night: Mexico card saved once again? Lon’er Kavanagh previously saved the main event by stepping in to face Brandon Moreno on short notice, replacing an injured Asu Almabaev. While another match on the card got in trouble, an undefeated fighter has answered Dana White and Co.’s call with only three days left.

According to reports, Sofia Montenegro withdrew from her scheduled flyweight bout against Ernesta Kareckaite scheduled for February 28 for undisclosed reasons. Replacing her, 21-year-old Mexican prodigy Regina Tarin will make her UFC debut in her hometown at Arena CDMX.

Regina Tarin saves the UFC Mexico card on short notice

“Undefeated Regina Tarin makes her UFC debut on Saturday,” Marcel Dorff posted on X. “The 21-year-old Mexican takes on Ernesta Kareckaite. Sofia Montenegro is out (reason unknown),” he added.

The UFC’s eighth visit to Mexico City was already shaping up to be a spectacle, but it has now become even more intriguing with a highly touted talent entering the biggest MMA stage. For some time, Tarin has been seen as a sought-after prospect, with many fans believing she could do wonders in the promotion.

‘Kill Bill’ holds a 7-0 record, six of those wins coming by finish. She also captured the bantamweight title in the Budo Sento Championship. With those credentials, the promotion viewed her as a future star and even offered her a chance to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. However, Tarin’s team declined the offer, as they believed she deserved a direct call to the UFC.

Now, it seems the right time has come, as Regina Tarin is set to make her long-awaited debut while keeping the card intact. With fans excited for Saturday’s matchups, one key question has been making the rounds: Will the fights actually take place amid the unrest in Mexico?

Will the Mexico Fight Night happen this weekend?

Over the past few days, conditions in parts of Mexico have raised massive concerns. Following the death of a renowned cartel figure, clashes between the country’s security forces and cartel members created an uneasy situation, particularly in the Jalisco region. With reports of violence circulating, fans questioned whether Fight Night would proceed. Well, they have some good news.

As reported by TMZ, UFC officials have made it clear that the card will go ahead as scheduled. With that said, MMA fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Moreover, they noted there are roughly 332 miles of distance between the affected areas and the event location, suggesting minimal disruption for attendees.

Meanwhile, fan-favorite light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka has also been in Mexico, even sharing footage of himself climbing a monolith. The ex-205 lbs champ’s move has sparked speculation he could appear at the event, possibly giving an official tag to his rumored clash with Carlos Ulberg for UFC 327.

That said, as the UFC Fight Night: Mexico is still intact and the lineup preserved, the big question remains: Will the card live up to the hype? Let us know your thoughts.