27 YO Mexican Fighter Stuns Everyone by Landing a KO Within 30 Seconds at UFC Edmonton

Cristian Perez didn’t come to the UFC to mess around, as the Mexican lightweight needed just 27 seconds to turn Kyle Nelson into a highlight-reel knockout victim at UFC Edmonton. One knee, a nasty left hook, and a flurry of punches later, ‘The Monster’ was out cold, and Perez had officially arrived.

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And this wasn’t some random flash in the pan. Cristian Perez rolled into his UFC debut riding back-to-back knockout wins, including a second-round TKO of Logan Paxton on Dana White’s Contender Series that earned him his contract. Before that, he had blasted through Gilberto Santos with a first-round finish. Nelson was next on the hit list, and ‘Puas’ wasted absolutely no time getting the job done.

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What makes the whole thing even crazier? Perez had just five or six weeks to get ready for the fight, and he barely knew anything about the guy standing across from him.

“I found out about the fight with about 5 or 6 weeks’ notice, and that’s how much time I had to prepare for this fight,” Perez told Cageside Press on Wednesday. “I didn’t know who he was; I had to go to YouTube to find some of his fights.”

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Cristian Perez wasn’t interested in a 15-minute scrap with Kyle Nelson. He wanted to make a statement, and he was convinced his explosive style would give the UFC veteran absolute hell. Even with barely any knowledge of ‘The Monster’ going into the fight, the 27-year-old knew exactly what he wanted to do: take control early, bring the heat, and make sure there was no need for the judges.

“I think I have a style that will dominate his. He’s a bit more laid back, calmer, and I’m much more explosive than he is,” Perez explained.

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And boy, did he back up that talk! ‘Puas’ wasn’t looking to share the spotlight or drag Nelson into a Fight of the Night war. He wanted a Performance of the Night bonus, and he made it clear that he planned to do the damage himself rather than rely on both fighters putting on a show.

“I’m expecting to put on a performance of the night and not a fight of the night from both of us.”

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Cristian Perez didn’t just talk a big game—he backed it up in brutal fashion. That 27-second demolition of Kyle Nelson certainly put him in the conversation for a Performance of the Night bonus. A nasty knee and a cracking left hook rocked the Canadian, and the follow-up punches left the UFC veteran with no chance to recover before the referee stepped in.

Of course, the Mexican didn’t quite rewrite the record books. The UFC’s fastest debut knockout record stands at seven seconds, a mark shared by Todd Duffee, Ryan Jimmo, and Terrance McKinney. Duffee stopped Tim Hague at UFC 102, while Jimmo and McKinney also delivered seven-second finishes in their respective UFC debuts.

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Perez came up short of that ridiculous pace, but a 27-second highlight-reel finish at UFC Edmonton is hardly anything to complain about. For Nelson, though, it was another rough night at the office.

The Canadian was looking to bounce back from a first-round TKO loss to Terrance McKinney in March, a fight that lasted just 24 seconds. Before that, ‘The Monster’ picked up a unanimous-decision win over Matt Frevola in October 2025, following a first-round knockout loss to Steve Garcia in 2024.

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With the loss to Cristian Perez at UFC Edmonton now added to the mix, Nelson has dropped three of his last five fights. And after getting stopped twice in a matter of months, the UFC veteran will be eager to turn things around before his skid gets any worse.

MMA fans react to Cristian Perez’s explosive debut at UFC Edmonton

The 27-second knockout quickly sparked a wave of praise from MMA fans, many of whom were stunned by how quickly Cristian Perez dismantled an experienced UFC opponent. Several fans joked that they barely had time to watch the finish, while others praised the violence and precision of the Mexican lightweight’s striking.

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One fan captured the speed of the knockout perfectly, writing, “27 seconds … I didn’t even make it back from the fridge … that’s how ya introduce yourself.”

Another highlighted the experience gap between the two fighters, commenting, “Nelson is a veteran and Perez made his debut look easy.”

The brief contest also left viewers struggling to process what had happened. “My goodness. That was quick,” one fan wrote, while another simply declared, “That finish was instant!”

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Others focused on the power behind Perez’s follow-up punches. “Those weren’t hammer fists. Those were sledgehammer fists,” one viewer joked, emphasizing how quickly Nelson was overwhelmed by the finishing sequence.

The knockout also prompted praise for the debutant’s ability to make an immediate impact in the UFC. “Cristian Perez slept Nelson bad,” one fan commented, while another quipped, “Bro came to the UFC and immediately started laying people off.”

One final reaction summed up the excitement surrounding the finish with a straightforward message: “What a great K.O.”

Cristian Perez entered UFC Edmonton hoping to steal the show, earn a potential bonus, and prove that he belonged among the UFC’s lightweights. By knocking out Nelson in just 27 seconds, he accomplished the most important part of that mission and gave fans an early reason to keep an eye on his next appearance.