26-Win Non-UFC Fighter Surpasses Ronda Rousey & Amanda Nunes for Women’s MMA GOAT Debate

The UFC may have started as a men-only battleground, but over time, it evolved into a global spectacle that embraced elite female fighters, who carved their legacy in the sport. And that rise of women’s MMA shows no signs of slowing down. Close your eyes and picture UFC women fighters—chances are, names like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes immediately come to mind.

These two remain icons of the sport, even as Rousey has retired and Amanda Nunes has stepped away from active competition. The trail they blazed has become the foundation for today’s stars like Julianna Peña and Kayla Harrison, who are proudly carrying the torch forward. But the journey was anything but smooth. Rewind to 2011, when UFC President Dana White famously declared, “Women would never fight in the UFC.”

That all changed with the rise of Ronda Rousey, who shattered that outdated mindset. ‘Rowdy’s dominance silenced critics and proved beyond doubt that women belonged on MMA’s biggest stage. One of the clearest turning points? UFC 207—when Rousey clashed with Amanda Nunes in a massive showdown that raked in around 1.1 million pay-per-view buys. That night didn’t just break records; it solidified both women as legends in MMA history.

Still, not everyone shares the same view of greatness. UFC veteran Josh Barnett offered a different take during a podcast with Ariel Helwani, saying, “In my opinion, Megumi Fujii is the greatest female MMA fighter of all time… because she did things that none of these other girls are doing. She fought up in weight. She was fighting in a weight class that didn’t even exist at the time. Fought abroad. Fought people as heavy as 140 pounds, while weighing—soaking wet.”

Barnett’s praise speaks to a legacy that didn’t always receive the limelight it deserved. Megumi Fujii closed out her career with a remarkable 26–3 professional record, with all three losses coming in the twilight years of her fighting journey. Her MMA career officially began in 2003 under the Smackgirl banner—a Japanese promotion known for its early focus on women’s MMA, long before the sport found its global footing.

Even before her Smackgirl debut, Megumi Fujii had already built a reputation as an undefeated force. She extended that unbeaten run for more than six years, dominating opponents with her grappling, submission game, and unmatched grit. As her career evolved, she transitioned to Bellator, where she continued to impress on an international stage.

Fujii eventually retired in 2013, ending her storied journey with a win in a Japanese promotion, bringing things full circle in front of a home crowd.

Ronda Rousey gets the highest praise from Dana White.

In 2024, Dana White stirred debate across the MMA world when he unveiled his personal “Mount Rushmore list,” naming Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Ronda Rousey. While most fans and pundits agreed with the first three choices, Rousey’s inclusion raised eyebrows. Many felt Amanda Nunes was more deserving of the spot, citing her status as a two-division UFC champion with a 23–5 record and a far longer, more dominant run in the sport.

Critics pointed to ‘The Arm Collector’s abrupt exit from MMA following consecutive knockout losses as a mark against her. However, White didn’t hold back in defending her legacy. During an appearance on the YMH Studios YouTube podcast, he doubled down on her importance to the UFC, saying,

“Ronda Rousey is the greatest athlete I’ve ever worked with… She was so smart; she built the women’s division. Women would not be fighting in the UFC if it weren’t for Ronda Rousey and how she approached it, how she approached me. Then, once she got the opportunity, what she did with it. I mean, she’s incredible.”

That’s high praise from Dana White—but what’s your take? Does Ronda Rousey truly deserve a spot among MMA’s greatest, or has Amanda Nunes earned that title with her dominance and two-division reign? Let us know what you think in the comments.