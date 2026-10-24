26 YO MMA Fighter Dies in Brutal Paris Attack, French President Condemns Violence

On Friday, October 23, 2026, an armed attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes left the world in shock. A 39-year-old man named Kévin T. opened fire from a vehicle using a vintage submachine gun, killing a 26-year-old French MMA fighter, Pengo Bossio Wangi, and critically wounding five others.

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According to reports, the 26-year-old Wangi was the only casualty in the attack. The rampage also left five others wounded. Among the survivors is a 12-year-old girl who remains in critical condition in hospital after being shot multiple times.

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He was an amateur fighter with a 3-win, 4-loss record. Wangi trained out of the renowned Atch Academy gym in France, which has produced UFC fighters like Salahdine Parnasse.

Despite being in the learning phase of his amateur career, Wangi aspired to transition into professional MMA. Unfortunately, the young fighter passed away under tragic circumstances before achieving that dream. The Atch Academy’s founder, Stéphane Chaufourier, told Le Parisien that Wangi was a “promising amateur” and always wore a “smile” while talking to others.

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Though it’s hard to establish a connection, Pengo Bossio Wangi’s untimely passing came under difficult circumstances. France has been experiencing widespread unrest by high school and university student protests over deteriorating school conditions, teacher shortages, underfunded facilities, and other sensitive issues.

In the aftermath of the attack, suspected French assailant Kevin T. was arrested and taken into police custody on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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Shortly after the open-fire incident happened in Trappes, The Guardian reported that French President Emmanuel Macron visited the premises and strongly condemned the attack. The outlet indicated that the President was deeply “saddened” by the incident and labeled the attack as “premeditated.”

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The Guardian’s report also indicated that Macron linked the attack to racism and terrorism.

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“What happened today ​marks a turning point for our ⁠country,” the French president said. “What happened today ​was ​a terrorist ​and racist attack.”

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The report also quoted Emmanuel Macron as saying that the gunman targeted the victims particularly based on the color of their skin. Hence, the President labeled it racism. Plus, Macron further added that racism had often become part of the “ambient discourse in France” and created “an atmosphere.”

Macron also urged the French people to remember, “Don’t let this terrorist attack divide us,” while asking them to showcase “respect and unity” in these tough times. Besides the French President himself, the left-wing mayor of Trappes, Ali Rabeh, also condemned the attack.

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While the recent attacks have left France devastated, the late MMA fighter’s gym has decided to pay tribute to him.

Atch Academy mourns MMA fighter following fatal Trappes shooting

After losing a promising talent like Pengo Bossio Wangi to a very unfortunate incident, the members of his gym, Atch Academy, shared a tribute post on Instagram. They uploaded a black-and-white picture and wrote a heartfelt caption.

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“Pengo BOSSIO WANGI It is with great sadness and deep astonishment that the ATCH Academy family learned of the passing of Pengo, who died today in Trappes in the attack that struck our country,” the post’s caption read. “Pengo was one of ours. On the mats and off, he was one of those who set an example: present, respectful, always ready to push others up. Her smile, her energy, and her generosity will forever be etched on our walls and in our hearts.

“At a loss for words today. Nothing justifies a life being snatched like that. Our thoughts are with his family, relatives, friends and all the victims of this attack. The club stands by them and sends their deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Pengo. You will never be forgotten.”

In the end, there’s nothing much to say but to send well wishes to all the affected families. And heartfelt condolences to Pengo Bossio Wangi’s family, teammates, and friends as they navigate this tragic time in their lives.