Two Fighters Sent to Hospital as UFC’s Halloween Night Ends With Brutal Cuts and Losses

The UFC’s event on Halloween last night turned out to be an exhilarating spectacle, with many fights ending in finishes. Those that went to decisions also produced plenty of action. However, two fighters in particular have been transported to the hospital for mandatory checkups after suffering significant setbacks at UFC Vegas 123.

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As per an MMA Mania report, the two fighters were Renato Moicano and Farman Hasanov. The UFC sent both of them for checkups following their respective brutal losses at Meta Apex, according to their standard procedure.

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Moicano headlined the promotion’s Halloween event against Tom Nolan, which turned into a spooky outing for the Brazilian. The Aussie battered the UFC veteran to secure victory at the 1:28 mark of Round 3 via TKO. Following that lopsided defeat, the UFC sent Moicano to a local hospital in Vegas for precautionary CT scans of his head and face.

To ensure the safety of fighters, the UFC made it mandatory for athletes to undergo checkups if they sustain considerable damage in their fights. Those checkups often help determine whether an athlete has an injury that requires immediate medical attention.

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It makes perfect sense why the UFC decided to examine Moicano’s head and face.

Imago Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles LOS ANGELES, CA- JANUARY 17: Renato Moicano steps on the scale for the official weigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Louis Grasse / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xLouisxGrassex/xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2501170077295_UFC311

According to ESPN’s stats, Nolan landed a whopping 69 significant strikes, while Moicano could respond with only 9. Plus, the referee’s controversial call allowed Nolan to pour more dangerous strikes on ‘Money.’

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Moicano briefly had Nolan’s back and threatened him with a choke in the second round. For the referee, Dan Miragliotta, however, the 37-year-old’s efforts to find a submission weren’t enough. So, Miragliotta abruptly stood them up, which invited a ton of backlash against him.

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The referee’s decision allowed Nolan to escape a complex grappling position, and he almost immediately landed a big knee straight on Moicano’s nose. Though Nolan failed to finish the fight in the second round, he comfortably secured a technical knockout win in the third.

Moicano’s medical checks would reveal whether he sustained any serious injuries from the beating, and that’s why such medical procedures are important for fighter safety.

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That said, this is not the first time Renato Moicano has been transferred to the hospital after a fight. In 2022, the UFC sent the Brazilian for precautionary checks after his decision loss to former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 272.

Another incident occurred again two years later. Moicano was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks after beating Drew Dober by decision at UFC Vegas 85 in 2024.

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The important details surrounding whether Moicano suffered any concerning injuries and whether they would affect his return will become known if his team shares the medical report. A serious injury could sideline him for months, or he could start training within weeks for his next fight.

However, it seems Farman Hasanov, who was also transferred to the hospital alongside Moicano, could take a little longer to return based on the beating he took at the UFC’s Halloween event.

Farman Hasanov rushed to hospital after loss at UFC Vegas 123

Azerbaijani fighter Farman Hasanov entered the Octagon last night with an undefeated record. The 31-year-old’s confidence was sky-high because he had beaten a credible fighter like Eric Nolan in his UFC debut in Baku on June 27, 2026. But the spirit of Halloween ended up haunting Hasanov with a gruesome stoppage at UFC Vegas 123.

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Hasanov faced Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani and stood his ground for two rounds. However, one of Lebosnoyani’s vicious elbows caused blood to gush from his left eyelid during the bout, drawing immediate attention from the cageside doctors.

Referee Dan Miragliotta paused the action so the doctors could examine the wound, and they decided Hasanov could not continue, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage victory for Lebosnoyani at the 2:11 mark of Round 3.

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As a result, Lebosnoyani became the first fighter to hand Hasanov a loss in his professional career, leaving his record at 5-1. The UFC subsequently sent him to the hospital to treat his laceration, along with precautionary CT scans of his head and face.

It seems to be the first time Hasanov was transported to the hospital for mandatory checks, but available reports don’t show him receiving medical care after beating Nolan at UFC Baku.

Hopefully, both Moicano and Hasanov recover from their injuries quickly and return to competition soon.