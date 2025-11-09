$200K Announcement Leaves Fans Disappointed After UFC Vegas 111 Fighter’s Plea to Dana White Goes Unheard

The UFC Apex erupted when Chris Padilla dropped to his knees after defeating Ismael Bonfim. His win was more than just a highlight; it was a tale of tenacity, family, and survival. And when he took the mic, ‘Taco’ didn’t use it to call out another opponent or demand a title opportunity. Instead, he said, “Dana, Mick, my momma lives in a trailer, so I need those 50 Gs.”

As expected, fans were moved. Even Paul Felder’s voice trembled as he stated, “Let’s get this man some money.” It was the kind of raw, human moment that reminds everyone why they love this sport—not just for the glory, but also for the survival and gratitude. Padilla had done everything right: a tidy finish, a sincere plea, and a supportive crowd. But when Dana White made his post-fight announcement, hope faded into frustration for the fans.

Fans go off on Dana White for ignoring Chris Padilla’s earnest demand

After the much-awaited event came to an end, Dana White announced the four Performance of the Night bonuses: Gabriel Bonfim, Christian Leroy Duncan, Joshua Seth Hokit, and Zachary Patrick Reese. Four deserving names for sure, but two obvious omissions. Chris Padilla and Uros Medic, both of whom had outstanding finishes, were not included on the list.

Padilla’s mic-drop moment quickly turned bittersweet, and the MMA world was not having it. “Taco Padilla did NOT get a bonus,” one fan wrote in disbelief. “The UFC doesn’t like when the fighters beg for a bonus. Nothing for Medic either. What was so special about Reese?” Another said, “We’ve seen it time and time again. If someone asks for a bonus, it’s 99% chance they won’t get one. Bummer.”

The sentiment was clear: if you ask for the money, you will not receive it. And that unwritten rule just ruined one of the night’s most touching stories. So, naturally, the outrage only grew. “No Padilla is crazy lol,” wrote one fan, echoing dozens of others. “Padilla deserved that, bruh. 😒”

Medic, who knocked out Muslim Salikhov in 63 seconds earlier on the card, also received sympathy. “Medic f—— yet again,” one person stated, while another added, “Medic demanded and didn’t get one.” It felt like the fans were rewarding Padilla themselves, with comments full of supporting him and ridiculing the UFC’s decision.

For Chris Padilla, though, the decision from Dana White and the UFC might sting most. He’d given it all: a magnificent finish, a heart-on-sleeve speech, and a reminder that every fighter’s confidence hides a narrative of pain. Instead of a bonus, he left with the same check he usually walks out with.

However, what he earned tonight is something more difficult to quantify: the admiration of fans who saw themselves in his fight. Sometimes the cage reveals truth rather than just violence. And Chris ‘Taco’ just provided one of the UFC’s most human moments in years. As for Uros Medic, it seems like he wouldn’t be that affected by losing out on the money. But why?

Uros Medic is all about chaos in the Octagon

If Chris Padilla fought with emotion, then Uros Medic fought with destruction. Every time he steps inside the cage, he considers it as a sprint rather than a marathon. His win versus Muslim Salikhov lasted only 63 seconds: one swift left hand, a devastating follow-up, and it was over. ‘The Doctor’ doesn’t care about decisions or bonuses; he wants violence, quick and clean.

Missing out on some major money would not upset him; after all, chaos is his reward. “Everybody knows I come in here to fight,” Medic said after the fight. “Win or lose, I’m coming to put on a show.” This is exactly what he does. Salikhov, known for his lethal kicks, barely had time to adjust before ‘The Doctor’ overwhelmed him with pressure and precision.

It was a brief, harsh reminder of why his fights never need judges. Medic may not have received Dana White’s $50,000 award, but his highlight reel continues to grow. Three wins in his previous four, a perfect finish rate, and no dull moments—he’s the type of fighter that keeps fans interested. Whether or not the bonuses arrive, Uros Medic’s name has quickly become synonymous with one thing: guaranteed chaos.