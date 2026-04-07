Two Men Found Guilty of Assassination Attempt on Former UFC Fighter

In February 2024, attackers targeted former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian outside the Australian Top Team gym in Wentworthville, Sydney. A gunman opened fire, but the fighter escaped when the weapon jammed. Police arrested the suspects and charged them with attempted murder, but later released them on bail due to insufficient evidence. A year later, attackers shot Mokhtarian dead. While the murderers are yet to be found, authorities have now found the accused guilty of the first incident.

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According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, the Parramatta District Court found two men, Noah Touma, an aspiring rugby player, and Usman Chami, guilty of the failed assassination attempt of Mokhtarian in February 2024. At first, both men pleaded not guilty to the alleged crime, but a jury of 12 found them guilty of plotting the murder of the late UFC fighter.

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Providing more details, the report mentioned that the Crown alleged Noah disguised himself as a delivery driver and was responsible for the shooting, while his childhood friend Chami helped plan the entire attack and build an escape plan, which included spray painting the scooter from black to white.

Suman Mokhtarian was killed in a separate assassination the following year, on October 7, 2025, in Riverstone, Sydney, while he was walking. So, the court has found Noah and Usman guilty of the first shooting attempt in 2024 and did not accuse them of killing the late fighter, though authorities had taken both of them into remand at the time of his murder. Now with that clarified, what actually caused the multiple attempts on Mokhtarian’s life?

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As per reports, the late Aussie and his brother Ashkan Mokhtarian had links with the Alameddine crime network, an organized crime group in Australia. The Mokhtarian situation is somewhat similar to that of former UFC fighter Mounir Lazzez, who has often been linked to the infamous Kinahan cartel that operates primarily from Ireland.

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While many details of the murder are yet to unfold, we know that Suman Mokhtarian was not the only one facing trouble. Authorities have also arrested his brother, Ashkan, multiple times over alleged crimes.

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UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian’s brother faced jail time after allegedly selling banned substances

Just like Suman Mokhtarian, his brother Ashkan also fought in the UFC. However, after getting out of Dana White’s promotion following two losses, he started focusing on building his Australian Top Team gym with his late brother. He began getting into trouble around the same time.

The Mokhtarian brothers have a troubling past, as online sources mention Ashkan got involved with alcohol and other banned substances in his teenage years. That past later caught up with him, resulting in a police arrest in 2020 for selling multiple hard drugs. In 2020, a Daily Telegraph report stated that authorities seized thirteen bags of various prohibited materials he was allegedly trying to sell to a woman in a Sydney hotel, and he faced jail time for the same.

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Ashkan Mokhtarian faced another drug supply charge in 2023. Reports further mentioned that he tried to appeal for bail that would have placed him in a rehabilitation center. Later reports in 2025 stated that he is currently out on bail.

That said, what do you think about the late UFC fighter’s attempted murderers facing guilty charges?