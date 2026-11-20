On November 21, 2026, the UFC will mark its second promotional visit to Qatar, and some big names are featured on the card. From former champs like Jiri Prochazka and Aljamain Sterling to hot prospects like Aleksandre Topuria, fighters are ready to shine on the card. But before the UFC stars collide at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena, the fighters’ estimated payouts remain a matter of intrigue.

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Neither the UFC nor the athletes disclose their official payouts. In that case, the available estimates offer a glimpse that could indicate how much the fighters could be earning in a particular event. And we have gathered the estimates for the UFC Qatar fighters.

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UFC Qatar Payouts: Jiri Prochazka, Aljamain Sterling, Aleksandre Topuria, and their opponents’ estimated payouts

For a long time, Jiri Prochazka remained one of the top-paid fighters in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. The Czech fighter fought for the 205 title four times in his career and racked up significant paydays. However, Prochazka’s estimated payout at UFC Qatar might be a little lower than what the UFC paid him previously.

According to sources, Jiri Prochazka could pocket an estimated $700,000 for his main event fight against Navajo Stirling. That is a substantial cut from his reported $1.8 million payout for his title fight against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April. Still, the drop in his purse makes sense because Prochazka will be facing an up-and-coming star and not an established veteran name in the division.

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On the other hand, Stirling’s estimated payout could be over $200,000 for facing another former champ. His last base payout without the performance bonus was reportedly $70,000 in a show + win structure that totaled $140,000. We can expect that the Kiwi fighter would get a boost for his fight against Prochazka under a similar contract format.

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Zuma October 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 32-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czech Republic defeats KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. 14-7-1 of Los Angeles, CA by KO Strikes at 3:04 of Round 3 during UFC 320 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251004_zsp_o117_050 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Down the line comes Aljamain Sterling and Kevin Vallejos, the featherweight co-main event of UFC Qatar. ‘Funkmaster’s estimated payout is reportedly around $300,000 for fighting a rising superstar. Vallejos could reportedly pocket over $100,000 for his next outing against Sterling.

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Another marquee name is Aleksandre Topuria, who will face Santiago Luna in the featured prelims of UFC Qatar in a bantamweight showdown. Aleksandre is the elder brother of former two-division champion Ilia Topuria, and he will make his third walk inside the promotion this weekend.

Topuria’s previous payouts aren’t known, but the promotion could potentially pay him around $80,000 because of his star power. The Georgian-Spaniard’s opponent, however, could comfortably get $40,000-50,000.

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Following these big names, some other fighters are also on the UFC Qatar card whose payouts could intrigue the fans.

Other fighters’ reported payouts for this week’s fight night event

Jared Cannonier will be one of the fighters the audience would be thrilled to watch collide inside the Octagon against Ikram Aliskerov on the main card. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is currently facing a steep decline in his professional career, going 1-4 in his last 5 fights. However, he is still a veteran who once faced Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt.

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Cannonier’s estimated payout is reportedly $280,000, which seems fitting for a seasoned fighter like him who previously fought for the title. Aliskerov, on the other hand, could potentially receive somewhere around $150,000 for his fight.

Down the line, we have another notable name fighting on the UFC Qatar main card. He is none other than Japanese maestro Kyoji Horiguchi, who will be facing Asu Almabayev in a flyweight showdown. Horiguchi is coming off a loss against Manel Kape in his last fight, and he is looking for redemption.

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But despite his last loss, the Takasaki native’s estimated payout is reportedly over $200,000 because he is the number 7 ranked flyweight and is taking on Almabayev, who is ranked above him at 6 in the 125 lbs division. Almabayev could earn a similar purse, especially after his Suloev stretch submission victory over Charles Johnson at UFC Baku, 2026.

There are also two big names on the main card set to earn a substantial amount. Dan Hooker is all set to welcome former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega to the lightweight division, and they will earn a decent amount for the clash. Both fighters are reportedly enjoying a $300,000 payout for their lightweight clash at UFC Qatar.

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The estimated payouts for the remaining prelims fighters couldn’t be determined because of too little information available.

That said, with the event just hours away, it will be interesting to witness what pushes the fighters through the UFC Qatar event.