Two-Time Venezuelan UFC Champion Clears Stance on Trump’s Takeover and Maduro’s Capture

Political developments involving Venezuela have drawn attention within the MMA community after reports surfaced this week that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. special forces and transferred to the United States to face federal charges. The situation prompted reactions from several high-profile figures, including former UFC champions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Among them was Julianna Pena, a two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion who has Venezuelan heritage and is widely known by the nickname “The Venezuelan Vixen.”

Pena addressed the situation indirectly through social media. On her Instagram Story, she reposted a video clip from August 2024 showing Maduro delivering a public speech in which he challenged then U.S. President Donald Trump. In the clip, Maduro dared Trump to arrest him at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Come for me. I am waiting for you here in Miraflores. Don’t be late, coward,” Maduro said in the address.

Imago MMA: UFC 309 Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White left during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241116_tcs_ae5_140

The video has resurfaced online following news of Maduro’s reported capture and has circulated widely across social media platforms. Pena did not include additional commentary alongside the repost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penna has previously expressed support for Donald Trump and has been seen with him at multiple UFC events. Trump has also maintained close ties with the UFC, frequently appearing alongside UFC President Dana White at major events. At UFC 316 last year, Penna finally met Trump in person, leaving the star ‘starstruck.’

The situation continues to generate reactions as further details emerge regarding Maduro’s legal status and international response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

UFC star Conor McGregor publicly lauded Donald Trump aftermath of Maduro’s arrest

Conor McGregor never misses a chance to impress American President Donald Trump. Recently, Trump and U.S. forces grabbed headlines for their latest operation in the Western world, and a striking video celebrating Nicolás Maduro’s capture began circulating on social media. The video shows slow-motion shots set to Hypnotize by Notorious B.I.G., with Donald Trump at the center, which immediately captured McGregor’s attention.

In his signature style, McGregor shared the video on X with the caption, “My entrance music,” hinting at what might be coming. Interestingly, he later deleted the post, though he had previously used the same track for his UFC walkouts, which only fueled the buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor has long supported Donald Trump and, more recently, strengthened their ties through business, as the Trump family invested in his MMA venture. He has also actively promoted his role in the UFC White House event, which is now scheduled for June 14, Trump’s birthday, on the South Lawn.

While officials have not confirmed the fight card, we should learn more in the coming weeks. Do you think McGregor will headline the card despite his recent inactivity? Share your thoughts below.