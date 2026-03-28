Two UFC Veterans Set to Retire After Fighting in Seattle This Weekend

UFC Seattle takes center stage this weekend. While it gives opportunities for rising prospects like Joe Pyfer to beat the former champion Israel Adesanya, it is also set to become the last fight night for two veterans.

“Wow, not only is Michael Chiesa retiring after tomorrow’s fight, but so is Niko Price,” wrote renowned MMA journalist Damon Martin on X. “Double retirement fight! Wild stuff. #UFCSeattle.”

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As revealed, the fighters in question are none other than Michael Chiesa and Niko Price. Now, their welterweight bout at UFC Seattle wasn’t pre-planned. Surely, Chiesa announced weeks ago about his retirement fight. But the initial opponent was Carlston Harris, not Price. However, visa issues for the Guyanese fighter came into the equation.

Hence, Niko Price was called upon as a replacement to fight ‘Maverick’. While the retirement decision of Chiesa was known by all, Price reportedly communicated the same earlier today. So, this eventually means two of the veterans would have their last UFC outing in Seattle.

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That said, how did they exactly fare in their career at the leading MMA promotion? Chiesa started as a lightweight and had a very tumultuous career at the UFC. But boasting a record of 14-7, the 38-year-old surely had some successful nights at the leading MMA promotion. And on two such nights, Chiesa triumphed over notable fighters like Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush.

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Similarly, Price also has around the same number of UFC bouts, having started the journey in 2016. However, unlike Chiesa, ‘The Hybrid’ failed to convert a majority of his fights. Heading into his retirement bout, Price will surely look to add a victory to his 8-10 (2 NC) UFC record.

But when we talk about their fighting styles, both have distinctive, strong areas. While Chiesa likes to dictate his bouts with his grappling prowess, Price is known for his striking-heavy fighting style. So, altogether, this makes for an exciting farewell match to go down at UFC Seattle this weekend.

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Back in April 2023, the fight between Zak Cummings and Ed Herman turned out to be the last fight for both, with Cummings(25-8) defeating Herman(26-26) via knockout at UFC at ESPN 44.

That said, what are the other matchups on the same fight night?

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A look into the UFC Seattle fight card

UFC Seattle will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena on the evening of March 28. While the headliner bout between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer is all set to steal the show, the card also features several other buzzing matchups. In the co-main event, former women’s UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso will take on Maycee Barber, who is on a seven-fight winning streak.

Before that, the Climate Pledge Arena will host the retirement bout between Michael Chiesa and Niko Price. But that’s not all. The undercard features a good number of rising prospects. Ignacio Bahamondes, Yousri Belgaroui, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Navajo Stirling, and Alexia Thainara are some of the names in that category.

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Apart from that, promising stars like Valter Walker were also set to feature on the UFC Seattle card. Riding on a four-fight submission winning streak, Walker could have inched closer to a contender spot by beating Marcin Tybura. However, an injury derailed the return. And instead, Tybura will now face former Bellator and PFL star Tyrell Fortune this weekend.

Despite a total of seven bout cancellations, UFC Seattle still has exciting matchups for the spectators. On that note, what do you think about the card? Let us know in the comments below!