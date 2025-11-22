Tyron Woodley, Beneil Dariush, and Other Fighters Predict UFC Qatar: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

The lightweight main event at UFC Qatar features two familiar names on very different paths: Arman Tsarukyan, a hot contender who many believe is inches away from a title opportunity, and Dan Hooker, a gritty veteran who has rebuilt his game and reputation through toughness and adaptation. Their long-awaited meeting at the Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena has prompted a flood of reactions from fighters across divisions, with many dividing the matchup through the lenses of pace, wrestling, durability, and pure will.

As always, fighters’ assessments of other fighters are marked by a unique level of realism. They notice details that fans do not, interpret patterns that only years in a cage can teach, and sometimes, don’t hold back at all. Ahead of fight night, several UFC names have chimed in, and while their tone differed, the general direction of the predictions was clear.

Beneil Dariush and Tyron Woodley weigh in on the UFC Qatar main event

Beneil Dariush was among the first to provide some insightful analysis, viewing the contest with equal parts respect and realism. He feels ‘Ahalkalakets’ has the weapons to win, but he refuses to underestimate Dan Hooker’s ability to survive and turn late rounds into chaos. “Yes, I do think he beats Dan Hooker, and I think he could do it very dominantly,” Dariush stated.

However, he further added, “But a five-round fight… Dan Hooker is a dog.” Dariush highlighted that ‘The Hangman’ does not need to win right away, just stay competitive long enough to drive Arman Tsarukyan into deeper waters, where chaos typically favors the experienced. ‘Benny’ believes Tsarukyan’s wrestling and grappling would eventually tighten around Hooker like a net, giving him a win at UFC Qatar.

Tyron Woodley, meanwhile, made one of the bluntest predictions of the week. Never one to hide his feelings, Woodley stated, “I despise ‘Israel Adesanya’s girlfriend’ Dan Hooker! Tsarukyan beats him.” It wasn’t a technical breakdown like what the other fighters suggested; it was a simple, emotional dismissal. Arman Tsarukyan’s pace and physicality are simply too much for ‘The Hangman’ to handle, according to the former UFC star.

Other fighters provide their prediction for Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker

Mario Bautista took the optimism a step further, saying that the Armenian would not only win but also make a statement. “Arman Tsarukyan is on another level,” he stated, expecting Tsarukyan to end the fight with a submission. Adrian Yanez echoed that pick, admitting he’d like to see Dan Hooker pull off the upset. “Hooker is a fun fighter and is a dog,” he said, “but this is a tough stylistic matchup for him.” Yanez’s words highlight the emotional divide: fighters support Hooker but prefer Tsarukyan’s skill set.

Steve Garcia mirrored the overall sentiment but added that Dan Hooker’s toughness could cause problems if Arman Tsarukyan is not careful. Nonetheless, Garcia expects ‘Ahalkalakets’ to take over through sheer pressure. Davey Grant agreed, but with a bit more heart. “I love Dan Hooker,” Grant said, “but I think he doesn’t beat Arman. Arman will outwrestle him and get a submission.”

Kyle Daukaus was one of the few dissenting picks, choosing Hooker out of fan loyalty and believing the New Zealander can edge rounds as he did against Mateusz Gamrot. He said, “I’m a big Dan Hooker fan, so I’ll say Hooker. I think he can edge out a win like he did against Gamrot.” It wasn’t the most technical prediction, but it highlighted the unpredictable nature of MMA, where sentiment can often become belief.

Bryan Battle, a former middleweight, brought the conversation to the fundamentals. “Hooker is tough and is a dog,” he said, “but Arman gets Dan down early and often and likely gets a submission.” Tsarukyan’s transitions and takedowns are crucial in battle, particularly over the course of 25 minutes.

Rashad Evans, traditionally analytical, had one of the most balanced perspectives. He praised Hooker’s standup and durability, emphasizing how he handled the wrestling storm against Gamrot. However, Evans regards Tsarukyan as a more complete threat walking into UFC Qatar. “He has excellent standup, amazing kicks, and he is so well-rounded,” Evans stated. “There’s not a place he can’t win the fight.” Evans believes the matchup rewards the fighter who stays sharp at all times, and ‘Ahalkalakets’ rarely gives breathing room.

The notorious MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, unsurprisingly, had one of the strongest takes. “Arman Tsarukyan is levels above Hooker,” he claimed, expecting a crushing defeat. Abdelaziz cited past controversies with ‘The Hangman’ and refused to mince words about how he sees the fight ending. “He has nothing to lose really, but I think Arman is just going to torture him.” Despite acknowledging Hooker’s toughness, Abdelaziz believes that the gap is just too wide.

Across predictions, the same story emerges: near-universal admiration for Dan Hooker’s grit, combined with near-universal faith in Arman Tsarukyan’s momentum, athleticism, and control. Fighters understand how difficult it is to keep the Armenian away from you once he starts to build pressure, and most believe ‘The Hangman’ cannot prevent that approach for long enough to swing rounds consistently.

UFC Qatar represents a watershed occasion for both guys. Tsarukyan can secure his spot as a title candidate, while Hooker can disrupt the entire lightweight division with a single victory. However, based on the voices of people who literally fight for a living, the expectation is clear: Arman Tsarukyan will leave Qatar with yet another signature win.