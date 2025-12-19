Tyron Woodley Explains His UFC Fallout Despite Rare Dana White Deal

Tyron Woodley cemented his place among the greatest UFC welterweight champions. In an extraordinary run, ‘T Wood’ was on a staggering seven-fight winning streak while defending the 170-pound crown four times. Because of that domination, ‘The Chosen One’ also negotiated a three-fight deal with Dana White, the success of which would’ve made him the consensus GOAT, at least at 170 lbs. However, Woodley fell from grace as he lost four in a row. Why? Well, the former champ blamed his personal vices.

“A lot of people don’t know this, I was the first and maybe the only fighter to negotiate three fights on one call. I negotiated fighting Usman and then in victory with Usman, I was supposed to go and fight Colby Covington and defend the belt. If I beat Colby Covington, I was going to be allowed to go up in weight and fight for that belt. That was my game plan.” Woodley told MMA Fighting.

Honestly, for UFC fighters, striking a multi-fight deal isn’t very uncommon. In 2023, former bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley cracked an eight-fight deal with the promotion. But what makes Woodley’s negotiation rare is that his deal included a structured plan for a championship run, which we don’t see very often. In fact, the UFC also don’t publicly announce if they negotiate such deals with certain fighters.

A similar example to ‘T-Wood’s rare deal might be Israel Adesanya’s lucrative multi-fight deal with the UFC, which he signed in 2022. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was the incumbent middleweight champ when he signed the deal. Still, it’s unclear whether moving up a weight class was part of his contract or not. So that shows ‘The Chosen One’s negotiation was definitely one of a kind. However, Woodley losing to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 completely shattered his dreams, as he revealed doing 100 parties before the fight.

“At that time in my career, I lost focus, and I was focusing too much on the lifestyle and too much on the things that came along with it. Women, partying — not like drinking and drugs and stuff — but just being at the Maxim 100 party. I was invited everywhere, and I just became a socialite. I feel like that took the place that the focal point should have been in.” ‘T Wood’ added.”

After Woodley’s attempt to get the welterweight crown ended in a disaster, as he didn’t win a single UFC fight following his loss to Kamaru Usman, his foray into boxing also wasn’t great. The former 170 lbs kingpin lost twice against Jake Paul and hasn’t fought since 2021. But on December 19th, that’s going to change. Woodley is all set to face Anderson Silva in a boxing match.

Tyron Woodley outsizes Anderson Silva before boxing showdown

The MMA world was ecstatic when Tyron Woodley vs. Anderson Silva’s boxing match became official on the Paul vs. Joshua undercard. Both legends will collide in a cruiserweight bout at the Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida, and before their fight, some really interesting results showed up at the weigh-ins.

Ahead of this anticipated boxing match, fans believed ‘The Spider’ would hold the size advantage against ‘T Wood,’ as he competed one weight class above his rival during their UFC days. Yet, surprisingly, the former 170 lbs champ outsized Silva by a good margin.

At the Judgment Day weigh-ins, Anderson Silva weighed 191.4 pounds, while his opponent, Tyron Woodley, hit the scale at 194 pounds, weighing a considerable 2.6 lbs heavier. Still, both fighters remained under the boxing cruiserweight limit, which is 200 lbs.

Now, with ‘The Chosen One’ being larger in size, he would definitely have a slight edge in dealing with blows inside the pocket. Because of that, Woodley would look forward to closing the distance and landing bombs on Silva. On the other hand, ‘The Spider’ is surely going to maintain distance and snipe. So, all in all, the fight is looking like a certified banger.

That said, do you think Tyron Woodley could actually make a comeback and finally get a win? Let us know in the comments section below.