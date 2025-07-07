U.S. Army & UFC Veteran Sends Moving Message to Texans Leading Heroic Flood Rescues

Before officials could finish counting the missing, the water began rising again. In the midst of Texas’ worst flooding in years, former UFC fighter and Army Special Forces veteran Tim Kennedy shared a simple but powerful message. No speeches. No filters. Just a video of what was happening on the ground, with a short caption that showed the heroic efforts of the officials and rescuers in this nightmare situation.

The situation the UFC veteran’s highlighting is only getting worse. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead, with 41 still missing. Kerr County has been affected the most, with dozens of children among the victims. A Christian girls’ camp near the river was flooded, and several young kids, including a counselor, have yet to be found.

Search teams are still working through the mud, wreckage, and now fresh rainfall. So, to let his fans know about the intensity of the disaster, Tim Kennedy shared aerial footage of the floods. But while the footage showed the dark aftermath of nature’s brute force, the caption avoided mentioning fear or blame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Instead, he focused on the folks doing the hard work. “Simply amazing men and women on the ground doing anything and everything they can to save lives,” he wrote. Tim Kennedy praised the sheriffs, commissioners, EMS, and ordinary Texans who stepped up. No politics, just appreciation for those who turn up when it counts.

AD

Coming from someone who’s been in war zones, that kind of praise carries weight. More than 850 individuals have been evacuated thus far, while over 1,000 workers are still out there despite the unsafe conditions. The community has responded quickly, with locals utilizing their own boats, vehicles, and equipment to assist strangers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Kennedy (@timkennedymma) Expand Post

Kennedy’s statement exemplified such spirit. It was not about him or any other particular individual. It was about the people’s refusal to give up, even as more storms move in. The next 48 hours are critical. More rain’s expected to drop down on the state, and rescue efforts are turning into recovery missions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Kennedy’s message served as a reminder: this isn’t just a disaster story. It’s also about people going to great lengths to help their community. Quietly, without asking for anything back. And maybe, just maybe, it might also inspire Dana White and the UFC to provide some aid, as the organization is known for lending out a helping hand when it’s needed the most.

Tim Kennedy’s awareness post may draw massive donations from the UFC

Kennedy’s message was not a straightforward request for assistance, but it didn’t have to be. The footage he shared spoke for itself, and given the UFC’s history of stepping in during real-world crises, it wouldn’t be surprising if support followed. His words and the sights on the ground may just be what Dana White needs to hear and possibly act on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The UFC has frequently backed relief efforts. In 2023, it gave $1 million to Hawaii’s wildfire relief and launched a charity shirt campaign, with fighters such as Max Holloway and Ilima-Lei Macfarlane contributing millions more. Earlier this year, Alex Pereira donated $100,000 to help flood victims in Brazil.

From donations to auctions to fighter-led campaigns, the UFC has proven that it answers when it matters. With floods in Texas still ongoing and more storms on the horizon, the scenario fits the kind of cause the UFC has previously backed. Tim Kennedy did not ask for anything, but the respect he has garnered and the clarity of his message may be sufficient. If the UFC moves, it would not be out of character; it would just be doing what it has always done.