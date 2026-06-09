U.S. Government Turns to UFC for Global Diplomacy in Unprecedented Deal

Who would have thought UFC fighters could help the U.S. improve its diplomacy with other countries? Apparently, Secretary of State Marco Rubio did. Ahead of the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on Sunday, the State Department announced Monday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and UFC CEO Dana White have reached an agreement to use UFC events as a vehicle for sports diplomacy.

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The initiative marks the first public-private partnership of its kind between the State Department and a major sports promotion. The department also confirmed that an official memorandum of understanding (MOU) will be signed Thursday at the State Department.

“The MOU signing will mark a new public-private partnership to enhance sports diplomacy initiatives and collaborate on the global growth of mixed martial arts,” the department said in a press release. “… The UFC has grown into a major global sports platform, reflecting US leadership in modern combat sports promotion, athletic performance standards, and international event production.

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“Its events are broadcast worldwide and contribute to the United States’ broader cultural and sports influence through professional competition and athlete development.”

Imago April 12, 2025, Miami, Fl, United States: U.S President Donald Trump, right, greets UFC CEO Dana White, left, during the UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center, April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Trump attended the mixed martial arts match with DOGE Director Elon Musk, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Miami United States – ZUMAp138 20250412_zaa_p138_011 Copyright: xDanielxTorok/WhitexHousex

Despite the announcement, the details of what the MOU will actually entail remain unclear. Moreover, the announcement came as peace talks with Iran continue to evolve. Regardless, it suggests the U.S. government could leverage UFC events abroad as a form of sports diplomacy, using the global appeal of combat sports to strengthen relationships with other nations.

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The idea appears to be that a shared passion for competition and MMA could help bridge political divides that often complicate traditional diplomatic efforts. While nothing is confirmed, it could also mean that the UFC would build Performance Institutes as they have done in Mexico.

As for Marco Rubio, since becoming the Secretary of State for the Trump administration, he has been spotted at several UFC events, including UFC 327 in April. Before that, he also attended UFC 316 with President Donald Trump at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

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In any case, this isn’t the first time an MOU has dominated the headlines. For weeks, an MOU had become the subject of attention over negotiations between the US and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the three-plus-month-long war. However, that MOU was the subject of extended back-and-forth, involving sanctions relief and the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

While the deal between UFC and the US Government may have come as a bit of a surprise, it reflects the UFC’s global influence. And making it perhaps the best approach to diplomacy. Take the UFC Freedom 250 card, for example. It features fighters from across the globe—Ilia Topuria, a German-born fighter from Georgia who also has a connection to Spain.

It also has Alex Pereira from Brazil, Ciryl Gane from France, and several other names mixed with beloved American fighters. Not to mention, the deal works out well for Donald Trump as well, who has shared a close friendship with UFC CEO Dana White for more than a decade and often appears in major UFC events, even the ones not unfolding in Trump’s backyard.

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Dana White recently revealed that the setup for the UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House has finally been completed, with all preparations now in place as anticipation builds for the historic event. While fans await the big day, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time the UFC has worked alongside the U.S. government.

UFC partnered with the FBI for a training seminar

While not as big as the diplomacy deal, the UFC has previously partnered with the FBI for a training seminar for agents. In March, UFC’s current and former UFC athletes visited the FBI’s Special Agent Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where they trained academy students and senior FBI staff from around the world.

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The athletes, joined by UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard, shared insights into how they train for competition and demonstrate special techniques and tactics. Popular names from the UFC like Chris Weidman, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Manel Kape, and Claudia Gadelha all joined the seminar.

Besides that, UFC has had official partnerships with the military for years. They built an MMA training facility at Nellis Air Force Base and have worked with the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air National Guard.

That being said, the relationship between the UFC and the Trump administration appears to be growing stronger, with both sides looking to use the sport as a bridge for international diplomacy. But will it actually work?