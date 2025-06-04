UFC 316 Hit With High-Stakes as Sean O’Malley Handed GOAT Pressure Against Merab Dvalishvili

Recent reports claim that the last time UFC came to Newark, New Jersey, the promotion set the record for helping the metropolitan area of the city make bank. UFC 302 helped Newark earn over $26.8 million, with the PPV earning a total gate of $7.3 million. Now, Sean O’Malley, one of the biggest stars of the UFC, has the chance to surpass that number this weekend. However, as per UFC legend Chael Sonnen’s recent statement, that isn’t the only opportunity for ‘Suga’ at UFC 316.

Sean O’Malley recently admitted that Merab Dvalishvili has proved himself enough to claim the GOAT status of the bantamweight division. This is after the fact that his coach, Tim Welch, came out to give the Georgian fighter that label. On that note, this rematch at UFC 316 is perhaps the biggest opportunity to stake his claim in the 135lbs division, as Chael Sonnen claimed that the main event this weekend will determine the best UFC bantamweight in history.

“They are fighting for [the] greatest 135-pounder of all time,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. To substantiate that claim even more, ‘The American Gangster’ decided to remind fans of Merab Dvalishvili’s record. Recently, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik claimed that ‘The Machine’ “left a m—–er’s row of champions in his wake before he even fought for the title.”

Similarly, Sonnen recalled the four champions ‘The Machine’ defeated prior to his title win, claiming that it’s something pretty special. But on the other hand, there isn’t much of a difference between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC run. The duo both have just two losses in Dana White‘s promotion, and ‘Suga’, according to Chael Sonnen, also has a great record with seven out of his eleven wins in the UFC coming via knockouts.

“Merab, off the top of my head—I can name four world champions he’s beaten. Not looking it up. Off the top of my head, I can tell you about Jose Aldo… Petr Yan… Sean O’Malley… Henry Cejudo,” Chael Sonnen added. “He’s either won 10 or won 11. Four world champions along the way… It’s absolutely unbelievable what Merab did. But I’d just suggest to for you that O’Malley whipped a lot of a**, too. And he also showed that he was the best in the world prior to being recognized as the best in the world.”



So now, it’s all up to Sean O’Malley as he stands a chance to beat the GOAT by beating the consensus GOAT. And guess what? He might very well achieve that, and that’s especially because O’Malley claims that he’s now entered his prime. Here’s what he had to say.

Sean O’Malley claims he entered his prime after turning 30

Almost a month after dropping the belt last year, Sean O’Malley celebrated his 30th birthday in October 2024. While he had his second child during that time, ‘Suga’ also went under the radar to train and improve himself after nursing his hip injury. O’Malley recently revealed that he had made major changes to his lifestyle after his UFC 306 loss. Having done that, the former champion now feels as if he’s in his prime years as a fighter.

“I’m 30 right now, and we haven’t gotten to see me in my prime. This might be the first fight in my prime, but I want to stick around as long as possible; longevity is on my mind every day,” Sean O’Malley stated during the recent UFC 316 media day. Well, given how he couldn’t perform to his best the last time around, it sure is a bold statement ahead of the most significant matchup in his professional career.

Sean O'Malley is a star, according to Dana White. And guess what? It's a no-brainer that winning the title back this weekend and claiming the GOAT status would only add to his stardom. But what do you think about Chael Sonnen's claim regarding the UFC 316 headliner?