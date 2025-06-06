UFC 316: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer Prediction, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach & Stat Comparison

Veteran Kelvin Gastelum will be making his return after almost a year to take on the up-and-coming Joe Pyfer at UFC 316. The middleweight duo were scheduled to battle each other in March at UFC Mexico, but Pyfer, 28, had to pull out due to an illness. Well, they are now set to fight as Dana White intended in the first place. But how will they fare against each other?

That question can only be answered if we examine some statistics. The fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer is one that we can term a veteran vs. prospect fight. The two middleweight contenders share similarities, so let’s examine them before we get to UFC 316 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC 316: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer stats and walkaround weight

As we mentioned already, Kelvin Gastelum has a wealth of experience fighting under the brightest lights. Joe Pyfer, meanwhile, has only competed in half of the total fights that the veteran has under his belt. To be precise, Gastelum boasts a record of 20 wins, 9 losses, and 1 no-contest. Compared to him, ‘Bodybagz’ has 16 fights to his name, with 13 wins and 3 losses. Meanwhile, Pyfer does have one stat better than Gastelum, as the prospect has 12 finishes compared to the veteran’s 10 finishes.

Now, we have the physical stats. Of course, everybody must have noticed that the two middleweights have a significant height difference. As Joe Pyfer stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, he has a 5-inch advantage over Kelvin Gastelum, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall. And that translates into a reach advantage as the 28-year-old has a 4-inch reach advantage (74 inches) over the veteran (71 inches).

When it comes to the weight of these two fighters, Kelvin Gastelum’s walkaround weight is known to be around 205 lbs. That is why he’s been able to compete as a welterweight and a middleweight. Joe Pyfer, on the other hand, walks around a reported 220 lbs, which is slightly heavier than Gastelum’s walkaround weight and could influence the bout’s dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We have the stats, but these stats don’t really paint the picture of what we can really expect from the two aforementioned contenders. So, let’s take the next step in analyzing them by breaking down their fighting styles and arriving at a possible prediction.

Gastelum vs. Pyfer breakdown and prediction

Besides the fact that this is a veteran vs prospect fight, it’s also an experience vs momentum matchup between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer. The former may have fought many times in the UFC, and even has a title fight in his record, but Pyfer enters with momentum and a clear mission—to finish Gastelum and make a statement. So, let’s talk about striking first, and as we all know, ‘Bodybagz’ is known for the power he has in his punches. Commentator Joe Rogan has praised Pyfer’s striking power, even suggesting it’s in the league of elite punchers like Francis Ngannou.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Kelvin Gastelum could get overwhelmed with Pyfer’s power, but he also has his own techniques of using feints, speed, and durability to tackle his younger counterpart. He even has one percent more striking accuracy than the 28-year-old. Moving over to the grappling department, both Pyfer and Gastelum have credible skills to match each other. However, ‘Bodybagz’ does have an edge over the 33-year-old as Pyfer has more takedown accuracy.

Well, it’s pretty tough to estimate who’s got the edge here, since anything can happen in MMA. But if we were to make a prediction, Joe Pyfer could be taking the win home this weekend, since the momentum is on his side. Do you agree with our assessment? Let us know in the comments down below.