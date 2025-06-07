UFC 316 Payouts: How Much Are Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison Earning?

The UFC is set to return to the Prudential Center in Newark exactly one year after UFC 302 lit up the same arena. This time, UFC 316 promises even more fireworks with two bantamweight titles on the line. In the men’s division, Sean O’Malley defends his crown against the relentless Merab Dvalishvili, while in the women’s showdown, Kayla Harrison looks to dethrone Julianna Peña in a high-stakes clash. With both the men’s and women’s bantamweights taking center stage, fans are buzzing with questions, for the fighters stepping into the spotlight.

As the card approaches, we’ll take a look at how much the women are about to make in their high-octane battle for the bantamweight belt. Ahead of the fight, let’s have a look at the estimated payouts of these fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Julianna Pena’s salary for the UFC 316 fight

Well, before we start discussing how much these stars are about to make at UFC 316, a disclaimer is in order. The figures we are about to discuss in the article are speculative, based on their previously reported purses, since the promotion does not disclose the amount they give to the fighters.

Now, let’s get back to business. Julianna Peña is one of the key attractions the promotion is counting on to drive UFC 316 revenue. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is known for her explosive fights, and her last three bouts have been nothing short of spectacular. For her impressive victory over Raquel Pennington, Peña received an estimated total payout of $1,030,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗠𝗔 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀 (@mmaheads) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s worth noting that Peña has been earning six-figure paydays for quite some time. Even in her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277, she pocketed a hefty $332,000. Prior to that, her stunning upset victory over Nunes at UFC 269 earned her approximately $300,000. Based on her past earnings, we can ascertain that the fighter might earn somewhere around $1.5 million as her total payout. Now that we know about Pena’s payout, let us have a look at Kayla Harrison’s.

What is Kayla Harrison’s payout for UFC 316?

Kayla Harrison is the biggest prospect touted by the UFC CEO Dana White to revive the women’s division. Following the departure of Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes, the division has faced a noticeable drought, and Harrison might be the key to its resurgence. With only two fights in the promotion, Harrison has become the fastest female fighter to earn a title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For her debut fight against Holly Holm, Harrison pocketed a massive $155,000, which is a big amount considering that this was the first fight of her UFC career. Against Ketlen Vieira, Harrison earned another six-figure cheque of $175,000. Her bantamweight title fight will be the biggest earner of her life. As per the sources, Harrison might pocket somewhere around $550,000-$900,000 for her upcoming battle.

As both fighters prepare for the ultimate showdown, who do you think will become the next bantamweight champion at UFC 316 and possibly earn a fight against Amanda Nunes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.