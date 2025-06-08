UFC 316 Payouts: How Much Are Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Kevin Holland, Patchy Mix & Others Earning?

The Octagon is headed to New Jersey’s Prudential Center for UFC 316. Headlining the card? A bantamweight title clash between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The two had previously faced off at UFC 306, where the Georgian shocked the world by dominating ‘Suga’ for all five rounds to claim the belt and a unanimous decision victory. Now, O’Malley is on the path to redemption and revenge against ‘The Machine’.

The co-main features Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison in a women’s bantamweight championship clash, along with other names like Kelvin Gastelum, Joe Pyfer, Kevin Holland, and a debuting Patchy Mix. And behind the fight lies the million-dollar question: how much are these warriors really making? Let’s dive in!

Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili payout at UFC 316

For Merab Dvalishvili, the man known as ‘The Machine,’ the payout is climbing just as fast as his legacy. At UFC 311, he pocketed around $550,000 for his first title defense. Now, the stakes are higher, and so is the paycheck. Reports estimate that Dvalishvili will earn between $800,000 and $1 million this time. A justified reward for a man defending the crown against a hungry former champ.

Sean O’Malley may not be wearing the belt, but his star power hasn’t faded. Back at UFC 306, he reportedly raked in a cool $3.2 million as champion. Even after the loss, ‘Suga’ still brings the heat and the dollars. With estimates ranging from $2 million to $2.5 million for UFC 316, it’s clear Sean O’Malley’s name remains golden on the UFC’s marquee.

It’s important to note that all figures provided in the article are estimations based on publicly available sources and not an accurate representation of the salaries. So, let’s shift our focus over to the other fighters set to throw down at UFC 316!

How much are Kelvin Gastelum, Joe Pyfer, Patchy Mix, and others earning?

In the middleweight bout that was rescheduled from UFC on ESPN 64, Kelvin Gastelum meets Joe Pyfer. Gastelum earned a solid $431,000 at UFC 287, thanks to a $180,000 base, $180,000 win bonus, $50,000 performance reward, and $21,000 in sponsorship. So, don’t be surprised if he walks out of UFC 316 with a similar number, or more.

Pyfer, however, is still grinding his way up the financial ladder. For his UFC 287 win over Gerald Meerschaert, he earned just $28,000. That included a $12,000 base, $12,000 win bonus, and a modest $4,000 from sponsors.

Another intriguing figure is Patchy Mix. The Bellator bantamweight champ signed with the UFC in May and steps in on short notice to replace Marlon Vera. He faces Mario Bautista in what promises to be a scrappy debut. At Bellator’s Paris event, Mix earned $200,000. Odds are, the UFC matched or closely matched that amount to lure him in.

Speaking of Bautista, the 30-year-old earned about $92,000 for his decision win over Da’Mon Blackshear at UFC 292. That came from a $43,000 base, a $43,000 win bonus, and $6,000 in sponsor pay. If he wins again, expect a similar check, and maybe a performance bonus if fireworks go off.

Kevin Holland and other UFC 316 prelim fighters’ earnings

Then there’s Kevin Holland, one of the most unpredictable wild cards in the sport. For his UFC 307 clash with Roman Dolidze, Holland earned $321,000, despite the loss. At UFC 316, that number should hold steady, with the possibility of earning more if he claims the win bonus this time.

Standing across from him is Vicente Luque, who historically has made around $72,000 as a base. But his UFC 265 performance showed what’s possible when it all clicks—$210,000 including bonuses and sponsorships.

And what about the rest of the card? Bruno Silva is expected to earn $200,000 in a flyweight clash against Joshua Van. Silva made $150,000 in his last outing. Van, the rising contender, earned $66,000 at UFC 313, and his payday this time is projected to match that figure.

In the end, as the lights prepare to blaze over the Octagon in Newark, UFC 316 isn’t just a fight card; it’s a high-stakes payday. From Sean O’Malley’s million-dollar comeback trail to Merab Dvalishvili’s rising stock as a defending champion, the numbers speak volumes about where each fighter stands. And while not everyone on the card is breaking the bank just yet, for rising names like Joe Pyfer, Joshua Van, and Patchy Mix, the climb has only just begun!