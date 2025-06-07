UFC 316 Walkout Songs: Which Songs Will Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison and Others Walk Out To?

Walkout music has become part of a fighter’s identity, setting the tone before the first strike is even thrown. At UFC 316, as two championship titles hang in the balance, expect the air inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey to hum with everything from Georgian folk to booming bass drops. In the main event, Sean O’Malley is walking the tightrope between redemption and revenge.

Merab Dvalishvili, meanwhile, is trying to defend his throne with an energy more focused than the one that toppled ‘Suga’ in their last battle. Add Kayla Harrison’s first UFC title shot and Julianna Peña’s gritty second reign to the mix, and UFC 316 isn’t just about fights, it’s about legacy. So the question is, what tracks will fuel these warriors as they make the walk to the Octagon? Let’s dive in!

Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley walkout songs

Merab Dvalishvili may not be flashy, but he’s built for five-round wars. Nicknamed ‘The Machine’ for a reason, his gas tank seems endless, and his pace breaks fighters mentally and physically. At UFC 306, he shocked many by neutralizing O’Malley with relentless pressure, control, and volume. Since then, Dvalishvili has solidified his place atop the bantamweight mountain, earning respect from fans and peers alike.

Traditionally, he’s entered to ‘Midi, Midi, Movdivar’ by Nicolshow, a patriotic anthem soaked in Georgian pride. But lately, he’s switched gears slightly, opting for the equally emotional ‘Samshoblo’ by Bani and Chabuka Amiranashvili. It’s folk music with fight-night fury, and it mirrors his relentless fighting style!

Sean O’Malley, on the other hand, keeps things consistent with Lupe Fiasco’s ‘Superstar.’ The track fits the persona; flashy, brash, yet self-aware. But now that he’s the challenger again, will he shake things up? Could the revenge arc come with a new soundtrack? We’ll find out at UFC 316. Now, let’s shift our focus over to the co-main event and the highly anticipated women’s bantamweight title showdown!

Walkout music of Kayla Harrison and Julianna Pena

On the co-main stage, the reigning women’s bantamweight champion, Julianna Peña, brings drama and grit to her walkouts. Last time, she picked ‘The Door (Cyril Remix)’ by Teddy Swims at UFC 307.

But Kayla Harrison isn’t just any newcomer walking into a UFC title fight. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, a former PFL lightweight champion, and now stepping into the UFC Octagon with the weight of expectations. With her dominant grappling and brutal ground control, she’s bulldozed most of her previous opponents. She’s used ‘Unbreakable’ by Jay Kill and the Hustle Standard, a choice that screams intensity. For someone who’s never lost focus inside a cage, it fits like a glove.

If Harrison claims the belt, she won’t just earn gold, she’ll likely draw Amanda Nunes out from retirement. The women’s UFC GOAT herself has already hinted at a return to face the winner. Pressure? Sure. But if anyone thrives under it, it’s Harrison.

Kevin Holland, Patchy Mix, Kelvin Gastelum, and other walkout songs

Then there’s Patchy Mix, stepping into the UFC for the first time. He’s no stranger to pressure, having walked out to ‘Seven Nation Army’ by The White Stripes during his Bellator run. That riff? Instantly recognizable. That energy? Pure intimidation. He might keep it for his UFC debut, and if he does, expect the crowd to buzz.

His opponent, Mario Bautista, keeps things more robotic and rhythmic. He walked out to Daft Punk’s ‘Robot Rock’ at UFC 307. It’s funky, it’s cool, and it offers a contrast to Mix’s thunderous entrance. This bout could be a clash of styles in every sense, including sound.

The battle-tested veteran, Kelvin Gastelum, walks out to ‘Swag Surfin’ by F.L.Y.—a smooth, confident jam that reflects his composed fight IQ. Meanwhile, his opponent Joe Pyfer brings the edge with ‘This is the New Sh— by Marilyn Manson.

Kevin Holland, always unpredictable, chooses ‘Drink Don’t Need No Mix’ by Shaboozey and BigXthaPlug. It’s a southern anthem of swagger and chaos, just like Holland himself. Vicente Luque, the silent killer, counters with ‘See Me Now!’ by Jeleel, bringing that controlled chaos energy before the fight.

Joshua Van walks to Chief Keef’s ‘I Don’t Know Dem’, a banger that announces his arrival loud and clear. His opponent, Bruno Silva, is expected to keep it more traditional, potentially walking out to the song ‘Escola De Vida’ by Black Style.

To wrap things up, from the first prelim to the championship walkouts, UFC 316 will be a night where every beat, lyric, and bass drop carries weight. So, which is your favorite track from the list above? Let us know in the comments below!