UFC 317 Injury Update: Felipe Lima Thanks PI After Foot Fracture in Talbott Loss

When Raoni Barcelos defeated Payton Talbott at UFC 311, many in the MMA community rushed to label him “fraud-checked.” But at UFC 317, the Las Vegas native silenced critics dominantly. Ahead of the bout, Felipe Lima boldly claimed he had spotted holes in Talbott’s game and planned to exploit them. Instead, it was Talbott who took control inside the Octagon, dismantling Lima until the Brazilian was forced to bow out with injuries. Now, days after the brutal clash, Lima has finally broken his silence with an update on his condition.

Taking to his X handle, ‘Jungle Boy’ asked for forgiveness from his fans, saying he couldn’t do justice to their love. He wrote, “Thank you @UFCPI for taking care of me. Unfortunately, I fractured my right foot again, hopefully it doesn’t take too long because I wanna fight as soon as possible!! Thank you for your support.”

Their fight was nothing but a struggle for dominance. After a competitive first round that saw Talbott briefly taken down and reverse it, he bounced back with relentless pressure and sharp top control in the latter rounds. Despite being taken down and absorbing some big shots in the third round, the Las Vegas, Nevada native walked Felipe Lima down and ended on top.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Talbott might have lost out in the initial round, but he made sure the Brazilian was hurt as well. Talbott’s pressure ultimately dipped Felipe Lima’s pace as he was much slower in the later rounds, and he struggled to take Talbott off of him. A strong exchange between these two finally settled the deal for Talbott as he won the bout by way of unanimous decision (29-28 on all three cards).

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, with this victory, Talbott has regained his hype train, but the Brazilian has sustained his first-ever UFC defeat. Lima will be out for weeks before he can get back to training, and we might witness a fight for him being booked, maybe at the end of this year. With the conclusion of UFC 317, what’s next for Talbott? The Las Vegas, Nevada, native has planned his fights, and maybe Cody Garbrandt-like opponents are next.

Payton Talbott appears to be more confident after Felipe Lima’s victory

After losing his bout against Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311, Talbott lost his undefeated record and began to question his game plan, as grappling was the weakest part of his skill set. However, his performance against Felipe Lima showcased that he had learned from his mistakes. Speaking to the media after his victory, Talbott asserted that he is much more confident and is not afraid of taking fighters like Cody Garbrandt anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think this is probably the biggest win (of my career). It makes me feel the most like a fighter that I’ve ever felt. … I feel like I’m kind of back on track, and that’s what’s most important to me. The weight’s been lifted off my shoulders, I proved something to myself, and I’m just going to keep going with this momentum. I’m not scared of that fight (against Garbrandt),” said Talbott.

He further added, “I said Adrian Yanez’s name, but I heard he’s working on something with somebody. I’m sure that fight will happen eventually. I’m not scared of anybody. I’m here to fight. I’m not ducking anybody. I’m sure at some point in my career, I’ll want that rematch with Barcelos. But yeah – I’m down (for Garbrandt).” With the defeat against Raoni Barcelos in the rearview mirror, Payton Talbott is looking to take on bigger fights in his division. But will UFC CEO Dana White agree to his propositions? We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for him.