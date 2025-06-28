UFC 317 Payouts: How Much Are Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Alexandre Pantoja, Renato Moicano & Others Earning?

In his interview with UFC.com, Ilia Topuria recently shared, “Once you beat legend after legend after legend, you automatically become a legend. So this is what I’m expecting.” And at UFC 317, he’s hoping to add Charles Oliveira’s name to that growing list. But achieving the status of a legend in the UFC doesn’t just come with belts and adoring fans; it also comes with serious cash.

UFC 317 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features one of the most stacked cards of the year. From Topuria vs Oliveira to Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France, the Octagon is set to deliver fireworks. But how much are the fighters taking home when the dust settles? Let’s break it down.

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira payout

The lightweight title is vacant, but the men fighting for it? Their purses won’t be after all is said and done inside the Octagon. According to a report shared by MARCA, Ilia Topuria raked in an estimated $3.9 million for his dominant win over Max Holloway in October 2024.

Before that, when he shocked the world against Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight belt in February 2024, he reportedly took home $482,000. Now, stepping into his first lightweight title fight, the undefeated ‘El Matador’ is expected to be at or above the million-dollar mark once again.

Charles Oliveira, on the other hand, has long been one of the UFC’s highest earners. ‘Do Bronx’ reportedly earned a flat $1 million for his win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309. Back in 2022, even in defeat against Islam Makhachev, he took home an estimated $1.7 million.

For his clash with Topuria, Oliveira is expected to receive a similar figure, depending on bonuses and pay-per-view shares. However, it’s important to note that all payout figures in this article are estimates based on publicly available sources and do not represent official fighter salaries.

With the main event covered, let’s shift our focus over to the other title fight on the card, a clash between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France!

How much are Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara France earning?

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja puts his flyweight title on the line. The Brazilian star is riding high after his December 2024 win over Kai Asakura, a fight that reportedly earned him $2 million.

If that figure holds, Pantoja will once again take home seven figures for UFC 317. And considering his current 7-fight win streak and 3 consecutive title defenses, it’s well deserved.

His challenger, Kai Kara-France, is no stranger to title fights as he had fought Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight crown at UFC 277, but lost via TKO after eating a vicious body kick. However, after knocking out Steve Erceg in the first round at UFC 305, the Kiwi flyweight reportedly made $300,000 for that performance.

His return to the title stage should bump that number up significantly, depending on performance bonuses. But what about the other fighters on the UFC 317 card?

Renato Moicano, Payton Talbott, Beneil Dariush & other UFC 317 salaries

Down the card, there’s still serious money being earned. Beneil Dariush, who was initially left without an opponent at UFC 311 when Renato Moicano stepped in to fight Islam Makhachev, still received his full payout. In 2023, Dariush reportedly earned $521,000 for his fight against Arman Tsarukyan, even though he lost via first-round knockout, and a similar paycheck could be in store for him this time around.

Moicano, fresh off his short-notice title shot, reportedly earned $250,000 for his loss to Makhachev. It was a gutsy performance, and his UFC 317 payday could hover in that same ballpark.

Flyweight standout Brandon Royval is set for action again. In his title loss to Pantoja at UFC 296, he reportedly banked $197,000. His opponent, rising star Joshua Van, is making a quick turnaround after knocking out Bruno Silva at UFC 316.

Van’s previous purse? $150,000, split evenly between the show and win money. With another fight just weeks later, he could see a small bump or extra bonuses for stepping in last minute.

Meanwhile, bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott, who’s quickly becoming a fan favorite, is also expected to receive a mid-to-high five-figure purse, especially if he bounces back with a statement win after his UFC 311 outing against Raoni Barcelos ended in a unanimous decision loss.

To wrap things up, from title contenders to rising stars, UFC 317 isn’t just a showcase of talent; it’s a payday for those who’ve fought their way to the top. With Ilia Topuria chasing legacy and Charles Oliveira fighting to reclaim his throne, the stakes have never been higher!