UFC 317 Ring/Octagon Girls — Relationship Status, Ethnicity & More

UFC 317 is ready to light up the T-Mobile Arena for another action-packed International Fight Week. Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to throw down for the vacant lightweight title, with a star-studded crowd watching every move. Plus, Alexandre Pantoja will try to hold on to his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France. And hey, while the fighters bring the heat inside the cage, the Octagon girls will definitely add their own touch of style and glamour to the night.

Adjacent to T‑Mobile Arena, the UFC X pop-up is turning heads. Where else can you get an AI-generated photo of yourself with your idol’s haircut at the Meta Barbershop? Fans are streaming live with high-speed Wi‑Fi, while former champ Dana White dropped in with DJ Steve Aoki, handing out UFC-themed playing cards. Early reports say the zone feels like a mini-festival—adding flavor to the fight week hype.

The Octagon girls have always been a key part of the UFC’s spectacle events. Names like Luciana Andrade and Brittney Palmer have become fan favorites over the years, turning into true heartthrobs for fight fans worldwide. While the promotion hasn’t officially announced who will be holding the round cards at UFC 317, there’s a good chance some familiar faces will steal the attention of the viewers.

Who are the UFC 317 Ring/Octagon Girls? Ethnicity & Nationality

Since there’s still a lack of confirmation, it’s expected that the UFC will turn to their veteran Octagon girls for this flagship International Fight Week event. Arianny Celeste and Camila Oliveira are extremely likely to be on duty, adding an extra layer of star power to the entire show. Both have been a part of the UFC for many years, becoming familiar faces for fans around the world. But how much do you know about their backgrounds?

Let’s start with Arianny Celeste. For the unversed, that’s actually her professional name! Her birth name is Penelope López Márquez, and ‘Arianny’ is her childhood nickname. To make things more interesting, Celeste comes from a unique Mexican-Filipino descent but was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also one of the many Octagon girls who had a modeling career before making her UFC debut in 2006, later going on to win multiple Ring Girl of the Year awards.

Along with her, you might also spot another veteran Octagon girl, Camila Oliveira. She’s a proud Brazilian who has been working with the UFC for over 11 years now. Still, her name often flies a little under the radar when fans talk about the promotion’s most prominent ring girls. Camila made her UFC debut back in January 2013, and her dedication didn’t stop there. She’s also the host of UFC Conexão, a Fight Pass show in Brazil.

Now that we’ve covered their nationality and professional journeys, let’s take a quick peek into their personal lives too. After all, one question fans often ask is-Are they married? Or do they have boyfriends? Any Kids?

Relationship status: Are they single or taken?

For the ever-curious, Arianny Celeste recently announced her engagement on social media. She’s set to tie the knot with real estate agent, Halmet Walsh. The couple shared the big news during a trip to Hawaii, and it didn’t take long for the UFC community to take notice. Jon Jones jumped into the comments section with a praise emoji, while Mackenzie Dern also sent her best wishes to the happy couple.

Now, coming to the Brazilian heartthrob, Camila Oliveira. She’s married to a Brazilian guy named Ado Franco, a digital creator out of Porto Belo, Brazil, who boasts a healthy 221k followers on Instagram. While the exact date of their marriage is still under wraps, the power couple often shares glimpses of their life on social media. Also, last year, they welcomed their sweet daughter into the world, making their family feel complete.

With that being said, did you find the expected UFC 317 ring girls’ lives and background interesting? Please let us know your thoughts by commenting below.