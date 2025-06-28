UFC 317 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music of Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Renato Moicano & Others

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira are set to go to war at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas! On the line? The vacant UFC lightweight title, left behind by Islam Makhachev, as he has now set his sights on the welterweight division. In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France will be taking on Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight crown. With two title fights headlining UFC 317, the hype is at an all-time high.

But for many fans, the fight starts long before the first punch is thrown. It begins with the walkout. Whether it’s a cultural anthem, a gritty rap classic, or a deeply personal track, entrance music tells its own story. So, what will the stars of UFC 317 be walking out to? Let’s take a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira walkout songs

The energy in the arena will be off the charts when Ilia Topuria makes his entrance. Known as ‘El Matador,’ he steps into the bout after vacating the featherweight belt. “This is the first time that I actually feel like I’m 100 percent, because in the past, I always had to cut the weight.” Topuria recently shared in his interview with the UFC.

AD

Against Max Holloway at UFC 308, he made a statement not just with his hands, but with his sound. He walked out to ‘Cancion Del Mariachi’, the bold, flamenco-inspired tune from ‘Desperado’, a nod to his nickname, and he may be using the same tune this time around.

But standing across the Octagon from him will be Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx, ’ holder of UFC records for submissions and finishes, is a man of faith. At UFC 309, he entered to ‘O Hino’ by Fernandinho, a powerful Christian anthem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Till Death (@westtilldeath) Expand Post

But Oliveira doesn’t see his UFC 317 clash as just another fight. According to his interview with the UFC, “It’s something emotional, I have all the confidence in the world that on Saturday, you’re going to hear Charles Oliveira is the champion, and I’m going to be the champion once again.”

As such, with his eyes on redemption, the Brazilian’s walkout promises to be full of purpose. Now, let’s shift our focus to the rest of the stars on the card!

Walkout songs of Alexandre Pantoja, Renato Moicano, Payton Talbott & Others

The music won’t stop with the main event. Flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja has built a seven-fight win streak and already defended his belt three times. When he walked out to ‘Many Men (Wish Death)’ by 50 Cent at UFC 310, the message was clear: come at the king, and you’d better not miss. With Kai Kara-France waiting on the other side of the cage, that same energy is expected once more.

Speaking of Kara-France, the New Zealander stays true to his heritage. He typically walks out to ‘Maori Ki Te Ao’ by Stan Walker, paying homage to his roots and rallying his fans back home. Whether he sticks with it at UFC 317 remains to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Renato Moicano, never one to shy away from the spotlight, brought classic swagger to his last-minute title shot at UFC 311. His choice? Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me’, a perfect fit for a man who stepped into the fire with the world watching. Now, as he prepares to face Beneil Dariush, he might just cue it up again.

Dariush, by contrast, opts for reflection. For his last bout, he walked out to ‘Still Rolling Stones’ by Lauren Daigle, a song filled with faith and perseverance. Then there’s the rising talent.

Bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott keeps things unpredictable, walking out to ‘Kerosene’ by Crystal Castles. Meanwhile, Brandon Royval blends street flair with tradition in a mashup of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s ‘Shimmy Shimmy Ya’ and Vicente Fernandez’s ‘El Rey’.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His opponent, Joshua Van, entered at UFC 316 with ‘I Don’t Know Dem’ by Chief Keef, hard-hitting and confident, just like his fighting style, and may choose the same track this time around as well.

At UFC 317, whether it’s Ilia Topuria’s flamenco fire, Oliveira’s spiritual anthem, or Moicano’s bold defiance, every track adds another layer to the spectacle. Walkout songs may last only minutes, but they linger long after the cage door closes. What’s your favorite pick from the list above? Let us know in the comments!