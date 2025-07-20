UFC 318 Fans Couldn’t Care Less as Daniel Cormier Called Out for Disrespecting Patricio Pitbull

Patricio Pitbull was hoping to redeem himself at UFC 318. After coming up short in his UFC debut against Yair Rodriguez, the former Bellator champion won a hard-fought decision over Dan Ige. But as the dust settled, a startling absence piqued the interest of many, including UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns.

Despite winning his first official UFC bout, Pitbull was not given a post-fight interview. The silence surely didn’t sit well with Burns, who took to X and wrote, “The LEVEL of disrespect!! Where is PitBull interview?? #UFC318”

For a fighter with Pitbull’s legacy, having held belts in two weight classes and made headlines in his transition from Bellator to the UFC, the lack of recognition felt like a snub. Burns’ reaction against Daniel Cormier and Co. instantly went viral, increasing speculation that the promotion isn’t entirely behind Patricio Pitbull’s run.

Pitbull’s victory against Ige was not flashy, but it was gritty. Over three rounds, the Brazilian veteran outmaneuvered his Hawaiian rival with early leg kicks, well-timed takedowns, and clinch control. Though Ige gained some momentum with a head kick in the third round, Pitbull responded with a takedown and brilliant counters to finish the bout.

It was a smart performance, not a highlight-reel finish, but one that was critical to Patricio Pitbull’s UFC credibility. Gilbert Burns’ response was hardly the only one. The lack of a post-fight interview ignited online discussion, with many questioning whether Pitbull is getting the respect he deserves.

Patricio Pitbull, one of the sport’s most experienced fighters, entered the Octagon with more than just pride on his shoulders; he was tasked with showing that Bellator’s best can compete with UFC talent. However, it seems like despite the win, the former Bellator fighter failed to impress fans.

Fans go off on Patricio Pitbull for a lackluster performance at UFC 318

If Gilbert Burns’ reaction was one of respect, the fans were just disappointed. While ‘Durinho’ chastised the UFC for not allowing Pitbull a post-fight interview, many fans appeared to believe the opposite. According to them, the Brazilian simply did not deserve it.

The online reaction immediately turned sour, with some claiming Pitbull disrespected the audience more than the UFC disrespected him. “He disrespected us by making us watch him fight,” one fan said, while another added, “Nobody wants an interview after that dogs—.” A third drew a hard line: “No interview and no main card for now on.”

Pitbull may have been in charge throughout the bout, but fans say he lost the crowd somewhere along the way. The most vicious comments portrayed him as a walking lullaby. “Everyone was sleeping,” one wrote.

Some joked, “Bruh put the whole arena to sleep 😴,” while others dismissed it with, “Didn’t deserve it tf 😂 SNOOZER YEH.” This was not the kind of buzz a fighter looking to make a statement in his second UFC outing could have hoped for.

However, not all reactions were sarcastic. Some viewers were truly perplexed by the lack of post-fight attention. “Yeah, I was wondering wtf just happened,” one wrote. Another noted, “Now that you mention it 🤔,” indicating that even if the fight was not exciting, people still expected Pitbull to take the mic.

One viewer even advocated for consistency: “Yeah, they should have interviewed him. No exceptions.” However, based on the overwhelming reaction, the UFC may have read the room well. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.