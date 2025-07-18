UFC 318 Fighter Opens Up on Joe Rogan & Co.’s Commentary Making Miami Win Controversial

Controversial stoppages in MMA aren’t exactly a rarity, but they sting a bit more when the criticism comes from well-respected figures like Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. In April at UFC 314, a featherweight prelim fight grabbed attention, but not for the right reasons. I the third round, Dan Ige knocked out the towering 6’2” Sean Woodson at the 1:12 mark. While ‘fans, fighters, and commentators alike widely praised ’50k’s performance, the nature of the stoppage quickly became the center of debate — with many calling it premature.

Joe Rogan didn’t mince words, calling it a “terrible stoppage,” a view that was echoed by Jon Anik during the broadcast. Daniel Cormier also weighed in, describing the referee’s decision and scoring as a “horrible stoppage.” Despite the criticism, Dan Ige hasn’t let it take away from his moment. Now gearing up for his return at UFC 318, Ige has addressed the backlash and shared his perspective on the commentators’ influence in shaping public opinion following his UFC 314 win.

Dan Ige brushes off backlash from Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and Daniel Cormier as UFC 318 nears

Although the commentary team’s reactions still echo in his mind, Dan Ige chooses to see his UFC 314 win as a victory — both on paper and in spirit. As he gears up for his second Octagon outing of the year at UFC 318 against Patricio Freire, ’50k’ opened up about the controversy in a recent interview with MMA Fighting SBN on YouTube. He made it clear there’s no bad blood between him and Joe Rogan or the broadcast crew — even if the criticism continues to linger.

Dan Ige said, “It kind of sucks because it does rob from me a little bit. But then again, at the end of the day, I still got a win on my record. I still got two checks, and I can’t be mad about it. But people hear that, and then again, it kind of sways their own perspective. Yeah, it sucks, but you know, it’s their job. And it’s not an easy job, because anything you say, you’re judged for.”

Dan Ige tackled the controversy directly without holding back. He recognized that the UFC broadcast team does more than just commentate — their words play a crucial role in shaping how a fight is perceived both during the action and well after the final bell rings. Even after going over the fight again, ’50k’ still backed the stoppage. To him, it was all pretty straightforward. He actually thought the referee made the right decision to look out for Sean Woodson, possibly avoiding some serious brain injury.

Dan Ige says he no longer watches fights with commentary

Good commentary offers insight — but great commentary brings clarity. In modern sports, the role of a commentator is nearly as influential as that of a referee. With their words, they shape perception, often framing how fans interpret what unfolds in real time. That influence carries weight — and with it, the power to unintentionally steer public opinion. Since its early beginnings in 1921 with boxing broadcasts, commentary has become a vital part of not just sports, but entertainment as a whole.

Still, Dan Ige prefers to keep his perspective untouched. Rather than letting others’ voices shape his interpretation, he relies on his own eyes. Speaking with MMA Fighting, ’50k’ revealed, “Even when I watch film and study film, I try to watch it without commentary,” Ige said. “Because again, they’ll say something and you’ll automatically almost believe what they say. It becomes part of your truth, which might not even be the truth. It’s someone else’s truth or what they see in the moment. I don’t know how to fix that. It just is what it is.”

Now putting the past behind him, Dan Ige is focused on locking in a convincing second win of the year.