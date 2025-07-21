UFC 318 Fighter Sends Subtle Lesson With Selfless Gesture Contrasting Dana White’s Cold Approach

Being a UFC fan these days might just be the toughest gig around, especially in this economy. Sure, the sport still delivers joy, chaos, and world-class entertainment, but the price of admission has soared beyond reason. With inflation hitting hard, UFC ticket prices have launched into orbit. Pay-per-view cards now come with an $80 tag, and the ever-rising costs are leaving even the most loyal fans feeling the pinch.

To put things into perspective, ticket prices have skyrocketed by a jaw-dropping 4300% since UFC 26 back in the early 2000s. And now, it’s not just the fans paying the price—fighters themselves are starting to feel the sting. Just earlier this month, UFC lightweight Dan Hooker found himself in hot water with Dana White & Co. after missing media obligations ahead of UFC 317. The result? Hooker had his complimentary tickets pulled and was reportedly forced to purchase them out of pocket. Now, the debate over UFC’s ticket culture is back in the spotlight after UFC 318.

Dan Ige steps up for fans as UFC hikes ticket prices under Dana White’s leadership

This time, it’s featherweight contender Dan Ige who’s in the spotlight—but for all the right reasons. Although he came up short in his fight against Patricio Pitbull, Ige still managed to win over the hearts of fans online. In an Instagram story that quickly made the rounds online, Ige shared a touching gesture that stood in sharp contrast to the recent ticket drama, “Gave these 2 high-school kids 2 tickets to watch the fights from Dan Ige, they said they were outside the arena for 3 hours and can’t afford to go to the fights, So we did the right thing and blessed them with two tickets to watch the fights.”

For years, the UFC has given fighters a limited number of free or discounted tickets for their friends and families. But that generosity often doesn’t go far enough. Back in 2023, UFC fighter Jared Gordon revealed that he purchased 17 tickets for his bout at Madison Square Garden against Paddy Pimblett, spending nearly $22,000, even with the discount. Jared Gordon clarified that fighters are given four complimentary tickets once they make weight.

“UFC always gives every fighter 4 free tickets when they make weight. I know I’ll get those 4 tickets, I was just trying to thank the fans for supporting us,“ said Gordon. This, unsurprisingly, has sparked criticism. While the UFC seems more than willing to offer free tickets and full accommodations to influencers like Nina-Marie Daniele, they often fall short when it comes to providing the same courtesy to their own athletes.

What fighters need to do to get a free UFC ticket from Dana White

There are few moments more special in a UFC fighter’s career than having their family—parents, spouse, and children—cheering them on from the crowd. That kind of emotional support can be a game-changer, both for the athlete inside the cage and for the fans watching from home. UFC 318 served as a perfect example, with the families of both Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway, including their kids, present in the arena to witness the action live.

Top-tier stars like Poirier and Holloway may now receive complimentary tickets with ease, but that privilege hasn’t always extended to everyone on the roster. Former UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood once shed light on this very issue. Back in 2016, while competing in the strawweight division, Calderwood shared a frustrating experience related to her appearance at UFC 206.

‘JoJo’ made public an email exchange with then-UFC Senior Director of Event Development, Ryan McCarthy. In her message, Calderwood asked: “Are fighters not getting complimentary tickets any more?” To which McCarthy responded: “Fighters on the card get tickets and guest fighters get tickets. If a fighter is just coming, then they will need to purchase, unless Dana approves the comps.”

With ticket prices soaring and the spotlight back on UFC’s ticketing policies, the question remains: Should Dana White & Co. be doing more to ensure fighters’ families and close ones have access to complimentary seats? What’s your take on the situation? Drop your thoughts below.