UFC 318: Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Height, Weight, Reach, Stats Comparison & Prediction

Kevin Holland has been staying busy this year, already clocking in three fights in 2025. With each fight, ‘Trailblazer’ is trying to make sure that he comes back stronger. Currently riding a two-fight winning streak, Holland is set to step into the Octagon for a fourth time against Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez.

It appears that Holland wants to prove a point with his performance, and what better stage than UFC 318 to do it? As the fighter gears up for the bout, let’s take a look at his height, reach, and other key statistics that could make or break the fight.

Holland vs. Rodriguez height, weight, reach & other stats

Kevin Holland enters UFC 318 as one of the most seasoned welterweights in the modern era. Standing at 6’3″(191cm), the Riverside, California, native has an 81.0″ (206cm) reach and weighs in at around 170 pounds on the scale. However, he walks around at 186 lbs, which enables him to compete at middleweight. His orthodox stance, as well as fast-paced gameplay, has helped him build a professional record of 28 victories and 13 defeats

It’s worth noting that Holland has fought some of the most lethal fighters in the promotion’s 170 and 185-lb divisions. His resume ranges from Reinier de Ridder to Jack Della Maddalena to Khamzat Chimaev. With tons of experience in his resume, the Riverside, California, native will be looking to clinch another win in his 27th promotional appearance. Winning 13 victories by knockout and 10 by submission, Holland is pretty well-versed in the art of fighting.

While ‘Trailblazer’ steps into the Octagon as a seasoned competitor, his opponent, Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, lacks the depth of experience that Holland possesses. Standing 6’1″ (185cm) tall, Rodriguez holds a record of 19 victories and 5 defeats in his professional career. Also riding a two-fight winning streak, Rodriguez has a 74.0″ (188cm), clocking in at 170 lbs on weigh-in day.

via Imago MMA: UFC 287 – Holland vs Ponzinbbio Apr 8, 2023 Miami, Florida, USA Kevin Holland red gloves fights Santiago Ponzinibbio blue gloves during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena.

From a statistical standpoint, the odds favor Holland. But Daniel Rodriguez is no slouch either, and one can’t bank on the unpredictability of MMA as a sport for him to pull off the upset victory. Now that we’ve broken down their stats, it’s time to move on to our prediction. So, let’s get started.

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez prediction: Who wins at UFC 318?

So, who is going to eat the cake at the end of the fight? Both fighters have a combined 66 fights between them, but Holland is the one with momentum. In his last fight, ‘Trailblazer’ wasted no time submitting Vicente Luque at UFC 316. The Riverside native’s journey inside the Octagon has been nothing but a rollercoaster ride, grinding out wins and losses. After losing to Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder, the fighter bounced back by beating Gunnar Nelson with style and then spectacularly finished Luque.

Kevin Holland is known for his never-give-up attitude, and with tons of experience behind him, the odds are never completely against him. On the other side of the coin is Rodriguez, who is also riding a two-fight winning streak, after losing to Neil Magny, Ian Machado Garry, and Kelvin Gastelum. He came back strong and defeated Alex Morono via decision and Santiago Ponzinibbio via knockout. The fighter has clearly found his rhythm and is eyeing a serious climb in the welterweight ranks.

While Holland has experience, Rodriguez has shown the will to grow. We anticipate the fight to go the distance and ultimately Kevin Holland emerging victorious by decision. But this is MMA, and anything can happen. What do you reckon?