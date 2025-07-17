UFC 318: Max Holloway Warns Fans Counting Out Jack Della Maddalena after Islam Makhachev Fight Schedule Leaks

“If you let Islam grab him and put him down, it’s over,” Charles Oliveira stated in a Full Violence interview back in May. ‘Do Bronx’s’ thoughts seem to echo what many believe: that the same fate awaits Jack Della Maddalena when he steps into the cage with Islam Makhachev. But in all honesty, Max Holloway seems to have a different take on this future superfight.

The former lightweight champion is now eyeing a confirmed date and venue where his long-standing dream of becoming a double champion could finally come true. But he’s well aware that facing ‘JDM’ won’t be a walk in the park, as the Dagestani juggernaut admitted in an interview with MMA Junkie, “It’s going to be a hard fight. Honestly, I saw his fight against Belal. He’s good, man.”

Even Islam Makhachev has been upfront about the challenge ahead. That’s exactly why ‘Blessed’ is left wondering—why are people still sleeping on the reigning 170-pound kingpin? So, Holloway has decided to call out the fans who are still doubting the Aussie and his ability to handle Makhachev in their upcoming clash, which is rumored to take place in either October or November.

At the UFC media day, Holloway said, “I think he’s gonna be fine, man! I think he’s going to be good. But people would be sleeping on Jack, you know what I mean. I think Jack is one of the best fighters in the world right now, and I think people are gonna find out when the match happens. I’m hearing rumors that maybe in October. I think it’s gonna be a fun fight, smart fight, but a lot of people are counting out Jack, I don’t know for what reason.”

The former featherweight champ isn’t wrong. Jack Della Maddalena has consistently shown he’s developed the tools to deal with pressure-heavy grapplers. Belal Muhammad tried to box early at UFC 315, but ‘JDM’ adapted and took control in the later rounds. So, does that guarantee a win over Islam Makhachev?

Not quite! Both fighters are incredibly talented, well-equipped, and backed by elite teams that are already working to counter each other’s strengths. That’s what makes this matchup so intriguing. It’s a true clash of contrasting styles. But there’s more to it. The stakes are even higher, with Ilia Topuria potentially making his move to 170 lbs soon. And Max Holloway has a few strong words about that possibility, too.

Max Holloway does not doubt Ilia Topuria’s plans to chase Islam Makhachev at 170 lbs

The world of the UFC is a never-ending realm of possibilities! Just when fans started to lose hope of ever seeing Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev at lightweight, Dana White reignited the hope. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast, he said, “Islam moves up, and obviously if Islam won the title, you immediately have a superfight with him and Ilia.” Well, that comment stirred the pot among fans once again.

Many have raised concerns that ‘El Matador’ moving up a division so soon could create instability in the lightweight ranks. But Max Holloway believes his former opponent has every right to make that move if he chooses to. Speaking at the UFC 318 media day, ‘Blessed’ stated, “I mean, we’ll see what happens. If he does that on the run he’s currently on. I mean, it’s kinda hard to deny that

He further added, “And that’d be a freaking huge superfight, and with the punching power he has, that’s unreal, bro. So, you can’t count him out or whatever.” And he’s right. Ilia vs. Islam could easily do Jones vs. Aspinall-level business for the UFC, if not more. So, don’t be surprised if the promotion bends a few rules to make that million-dollar pay-per-view event a reality.

With that being said, do you agree with Holloway about the two future superfights? Do you think ‘Blessed’ is right, saying people shouldn’t underestimate Jack Della Maddalena’s chances against Islam Makhachev? Whether you agree or disagree, please comment below.