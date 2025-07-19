UFC 318 Payouts: How Much Are Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Paulo Costa & Others Earning?

As Dustin Poirier enters the Octagon for what could be the final time, the focus isn’t just on legacy but also on the finances. The Louisiana native headlines UFC 318 versus Max Holloway in a BMF title fight that also serves as a farewell in front of his hometown fans in New Orleans.

However, as ‘The Diamond’ and ‘Blessed’ settle the score in a trilogy bout that has been in the works for years, both are already winning big at the bank. The night is about more than just sensational knockouts and submission wins; it’s about the numbers behind the scenes. So, what will the top stars take home when the cage doors close? Let’s find out!

Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway payout

The two headliners are among the UFC’s most bankable stars, and UFC 318 shows precisely why. Dustin Poirier will receive a guaranteed $1.6 million for his final walk to the cage. Max Holloway, meanwhile, earns at least $2.7 million for defending his BMF title.

These figures do not include potential bonuses or pay-per-view points, which might significantly boost their ultimate take-home pay. Both fighters have received massive paydays in recent years, and UFC 318 just raises the stakes. For ‘The Diamond,’ this fight not only marks the end of a storied UFC career, but it may also be one of his more lucrative bouts.

Holloway’s larger base pay reflects his champion status, and with the BMF title and expanding brand, his financial upside is huge. As fight night nears, fans aren’t the only ones watching closely; the accountants, too, have all their attention on the spectacle.

Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez & other UFC 318 salaries

While the main event draws the most attention, the remainder of the UFC 318 lineup is also making a lot of money. Paulo Costa is anticipated to get at least $700,000 for his middleweight fight against Roman Kopylov, who is likely to earn roughly $250,000.

Costa, a divisive character in the UFC, continues to command high money due to his standing as a consistent pay-per-view attraction. Elsewhere on the fight card, Kevin Holland is expected to earn more than $500,000 when he meets Daniel Rodriguez, who may earn roughly $200,000 with a win.

Their previous UFC performances have yielded similar earnings, with Holland earning $400,000 at UFC 316 and Rodriguez hanging around the $100,000 mark. According to the latest data, Dan Ige and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who face off in a high-stakes featherweight fight, are expected to earn between $130,000 and $200,000.

The earnings indicate a combination of seasoned contenders and budding talent. UFC 318 has a tiered pay structure, with main-event headliners making millions, and fan favorites and experienced veterans earning hefty six-figure sums. For fighters, it’s not just about winning; it’s also about where they appear on the card, their name value, and how long they’ve been in the game.