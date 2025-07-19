UFC 318 Walkout Songs: Entrance Music of Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Paulo Costa & Others

As UFC 318 New Orleans draws near, fighters such as Dustin Poirier are preparing for more than just combat; they’re curating the soundtrack to their war. Walkout music is no less than a ritual by now that connects the locker room and the Octagon. They often reveal more about a fighter than pre-fight interviews ever could.

It’s an emotional tone-setter, a declaration of identity, and at UFC 318, the walkouts could have a lasting impact as powerful as the fights themselves. So, as Dustin Poirier headlines the event in his home state for his final walk to the cage as he faces Max Holloway, let’s see how each fighter on the card chooses to announce their presence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway walkout songs

Dustin Poirier will continue the tradition of playing James Brown’s ‘The Boss’ at the Smoothie King Center. But this time, there’s a twist. Lil Wayne, a rap icon and fellow Louisiana native, will walk out alongside ‘The Diamond,’ providing a live touch to the event. Poirier hinted that there may be a mix of Wayne’s music blended in, but he made it clear that James Brown’s anthem is unavoidable, as it is a salute to the attitude and grit that have defined his 14-year UFC career.

AD

“I’ve paid the cost to be the boss,” Poirier told reporters, emphasizing why the song remains relevant. In what’s likely his retirement fight, the energy will be more celebratory than ever. But while he is seeking some blends in his walkout, Max Holloway has stayed true to his roots. Moke Boy’s ‘Hawaiian Kickboxer’ will once again serve as his walkout song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) Expand Post

‘Blessed’ added a theatrical flair to his fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308, using the haunting ‘Girei’ from Naruto Shippuden as the lead-in. Whether he repeats the anime entrance or keeps it simple, Holloway’s walkout is likely to represent the same emotional strength that has marked his ascension through two divisions.

Walkout songs of Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland, Daniel Rodriguez & others

Further down the lineup, fighters such as Paulo Costa and Kevin Holland continue to combine character and sound. Costa prefers epic and aggressive music, having previously walked out to ‘Clubbed to Death’ from The Matrix. His choices reflect his wild energy, frequently crossing the line between intimidating and entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Holland, on the other hand, embraces his wild side with tracks such as ‘Ghost’ by NBA YoungBoy and ‘Beat Box 3’ by SpotemGottem, which capture his unpredictable fighting style. Daniel Rodriguez remains committed to his West Coast heritage. Tracks like ‘Walk ‘Em Down’ by NLE Choppa and ‘Dollaz + Sense’ by DJ Quik symbolize his background and fighting spirit.

via Imago Nov 4, 2017 – New York, New York, U.S. – Johny Bigg Rigg Hendricks (red gloves) vs. Paulo Borrachinha Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden. Mixed Martial Arts 2017: UFC 217 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20171104_mda_s277_136 Copyright: xJasonxSilvax

Dan Ige has previously selected introspective music like Logic’s ‘Everybody’ and more hard-hitting choruses like ‘Down’ by Run the Jewels’. Then there’s Patricio Pitbull, who is still unknown to UFC fans but is well-known in Bellator for utilizing Galinha Pintadinha’s whimsical ‘Tumbalacatumba’—a stark contrast to most MMA theme songs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fighters such as Michael Johnson have combined poetic passion with primal energy, walking out to Tupac’s ‘When We Ride on Our Enemies’ and even blending Nina Simone and Kendrick Lamar. Daniel Zellhuber continues to honor his Mexican ancestry with mariachi-inspired tracks, most notably choosing ‘Golden Boy’ and ‘El Campion Nuevo.’

Each walkout at UFC 318 depicts a well-chosen expression—one last moment of control before chaos ensues.