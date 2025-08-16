UFC 319 Commentators and Analysts: Will Joe Rogan and Megan Olivi Be in Chicago for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev?

Tomorrow night, the UFC returns to the United Center in Chicago for the first time since 2019, with the blockbuster UFC 319. The middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is expected to be one of the year’s most anticipated shows. So, as expected, fight week fever is at its peak. But despite the stacked card, many fans have shifted their focus not just to the fighters but also to the commentary booth, especially towards Joe Rogan.

For weeks, fans speculated on whether the JRE host would return after skipping UFC 318. Well, an official update has now verified his appearance, assuring that Chicago fans will once again hear the recognizable voice that has been a staple of UFC pay-per-views for more than 20 years. According to ESPN PR, Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan will call the action, with Megan Olivi reporting.

The news gained traction after former producer Jed I. Goodman posted the same on X. However, the statement was rather deceptive. Olivi later explained, saying, “This is actually the last PPV I’ll miss due to maternity leave. But the team has it covered as always! Can’t wait to be back for #UFC320 🙏🏼❤️👩🏻‍🍼.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her message stated that, while Rogan has returned to Chicago, fans will have to wait until October’s UFC 320 to see her on camera. But despite this little piece of sad news, Joe Rogan‘s return is significant because his absence from UFC 318 marked the first time he had missed a pay-per-view event in the US in three years.

AD

He was not present when Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier concluded their trilogy at UFC 318 in New Orleans, reportedly due to a family vacation in Europe. That absence served as a reminder to fans of how much energy, wit, and fighting IQ he brings to the broadcast. Since UFC 271 in 2022, the UFC commentator has been a regular at pay-per-view events, making his return tomorrow highly anticipated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With UFC 319 set to be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV, the commentary team is locked in. Between Joe Rogan’s return and the battle of two unbeaten forces in Dricus Du Plessis and Chimaev, Chicago is set for a night of high-stakes action mixed with the voices and personalities that have come to define the UFC. And, expecting a clash of the titans, even Joe Rogan has shared some words of wisdom for the defending champion.

Joe Rogan believes Dricus Du Plessis should bend the rules at UFC 319

Following the excitement of Joe Rogan’s return to commentary, his focus on the UFC 319 main event could not be clearer. With Khamzat Chimaev‘s unrivaled power and wrestling ability, the UFC commentator believes Dricus Du Plessis is facing one of his toughest stylistic battles to date. As he pointed out, once ‘Borz’ has a grip, it’s often game over, unless the champion can find a way to make control almost impossible.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the JRE MMA Show with Matt Serra and Din Thomas, Joe Rogan explained why Chimaev is such a monster on the mat. Fighters have seen flashes of success, but few can withstand the constant pressure. According to the JRE host, Du Plessis’s greatest chance is to make things slippery, both literally and strategically, as the fight progresses into the later rounds.

The JRE host said, “I would advise a strong warm-up in a rubber suit. Go out there, just slippery as f—. If you don’t want to cheat, you can bend the rules because it’s not cheating. Might not be a bad idea because you totally can do that. Like, no one can stop you from doing that.” Initially pitched as a joke, Rogan’s “bend the rules” strategy quickly became a serious tactic in the debate. But do you believe it could work against the undefeated phenom?