UFC 319 Fans Divided as Fighter Suffers Cut While Ending Jessica Andrade’s Rose Namajunas Trilogy Dreams

The women’s strawweight fight between Loopy Godinez and Jessica Andrade at UFC 319 kept fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Throughout three hard-fought rounds, Andrade’s characteristic aggression clashed with Godinez’s composure and technical approach. When the dust settled, the judges ruled unanimously in favor of Godinez, with all three scoring it 29-28. But while the numbers went her way, the reaction online told a different story.

Many fans immediately voiced frustration, feeling Andrade was robbed of a victory. The outrage soon spread to social media, with one fan posting bluntly: “Give me a break… these judges are whack tonight.” Another person responded with, “WTF is that? Clear robbery.”

Others claimed that the former champion’s efforts were more effective, citing her aggressiveness in the clinch and flurry of blows. As one fan put it, “Damage, control, aggression, attempting to finish the fight, controlling the octagon: Andrade. That’s a robbery.” Well, it surely looks like there is a big part of the masses that believes an error has been made when it comes to the judging at UFC 319.

However, at the same time, a large number of people came out in favor of Godinez, challenging the robbery narrative. Several fans emphasized the bout’s razor-thin margin, stating that the scorecards revealed a close but fair contest. “Close fight, but Loopy got it done! All 29-28s say it could’ve gone either way,” one fan wrote.

Another simply ignored Andrade’s supporters, saying, “Skip the salty fans; Loopy deserved the win.” And for some, the result was obvious, with one declaring, “Clear 2/1 win for Loopy there.” Well, there is no denying that inside the Octagon, Godinez had her moments. She mixed precise striking with cage control and critical grappling exchanges, gradually tiring out Andrade and preventing her from fully controlling the tempo.

While Jessica Andrade fought back late with her trademark blitzes and pressure, even delivering a cut on Godinez’s eye, the 31-year-old’s ability to absorb, reset, and counter proved critical. Despite Andrade’s stunning surges, the judges were convinced to side with Godinez in all three rounds due to her balanced offensive and defensive performance. But now, with a loss on Andrade’s back, and a win on Godinez’s record, what does it mean for the two fighters?

Loopy Godinez delivered a ‘hope-crushing’ defeat for Jessica Andrade

Andrade’s late-fight surges kept the crowd alive, but the decision loss at UFC 319 hit harder than most defeats. She came into the fight with her eyes on a trilogy with Rose Namajunas, a rivalry based on split victories and unresolved business. That goal, however, was dependent on a victory, and Godinez just shut it down.

For Andrade, the defeat represents more than just a drop in the rankings. The Namajunas trilogy represented legacy, high stakes, and the opportunity to reclaim her status as a contender. That path is now blocked, and in a division brimming with rising stars, she must begin all over again before such talks can even resurface.

For Loopy Godinez, the victory was transformative. Beating a previous champion not only improved her standing but also established her as a viable strawweight contender. By blocking Jessica Andrade’s goals, she pushed her own forward, proving her readiness for the division’s top tier.